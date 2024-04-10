print-icon
MSM Fails To Mention 'Showers With Dad' , Molestation After Ashley Biden Diary Leaker Jailed

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024 - 06:40 PM

On Tuesday, a Florida woman was sentenced to a month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling the diary of Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden's daughter.

Harris pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in August 2022, admitting that she received $20,000 of the $40,000 paid by Project Veritas for the diary. And while Veritas elected not to publish the diary, the National File did - revealing that Joe Biden took 'probably not appropriate' showers with Ashley, who also questions whether she was molested, and wrote that she was "Hyper-sexualized @ a young age."

And while the MSM repeatedly insinuated Trump was some kind of pedo for suggesting he would date his daughter Ivanka if she wasn't his daughter,  they've completely ignored the fact that Joe Biden showered with his daughter, who thinks she may have been molested.

Meanwhile, leftist commentator Ed Krassenstein defended Biden's shower time. 

So the MSM won't mention it, and some on the left are defending it. 

No matter how much you hate corporate media, it isn't enough.

