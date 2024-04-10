MSM Fails To Mention 'Showers With Dad' , Molestation After Ashley Biden Diary Leaker Jailed

On Tuesday, a Florida woman was sentenced to a month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling the diary of Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden's daughter.

Harris pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in August 2022, admitting that she received $20,000 of the $40,000 paid by Project Veritas for the diary. And while Veritas elected not to publish the diary, the National File did - revealing that Joe Biden took 'probably not appropriate' showers with Ashley, who also questions whether she was molested, and wrote that she was "Hyper-sexualized @ a young age."

Biden’s kids called him “p*do peter” and his daughter says he took inappropriate showers with her and suggests she was m*lested.



And while the MSM repeatedly insinuated Trump was some kind of pedo for suggesting he would date his daughter Ivanka if she wasn't his daughter, they've completely ignored the fact that Joe Biden showered with his daughter, who thinks she may have been molested.

I've read at least 5 different articles about the Ashley Biden “stolen” journal and there has not been one mention of Joe Bidens father daughter shower time🙃 — Bill Hodges (@BillHodges__) April 10, 2024

HMMMMMMM???? No mention of Showers with Dad?? Now if it were Ivankas ????https://t.co/AjYUJ5TsiV — Philman (@Philipmycan) April 10, 2024

Meanwhile, leftist commentator Ed Krassenstein defended Biden's shower time.

Didn’t Ashley Biden mention she was uncomfortable with it. He did more than shower with her to make her traumatized and that “certain age” is when she’s old enough to take a bath safely with a parent next to the bath reading a book and not in it. — 🇺🇸 Veteran Dad 🇺🇸 (@USNVetDad) April 5, 2024

So the MSM won't mention it, and some on the left are defending it.

No matter how much you hate corporate media, it isn't enough.