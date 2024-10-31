print-icon
MSM Melts Down Over Trump Garbage Truck Stunt

This last week has been wild. After a comedian told a joke last weekend at the Madison Square Garden Trump rally over Puerto Rico being an 'island of garbage,' the left seized and pounced - trying for days to smear Trump with fake pearl clutching over the joke.

And just when they thought they had him, old man Biden went and called 80 million Americans who support Donald Trump 'garbage' - sparking an immediate scramble to lie and downplay what the president actually said.

Except we all heard it...

In response, we suggested that Trump should work as a garbage man - after his McDonald's stunt last week was a political win.

Which is exactly what Trump did!

CNN even cut away to it!

Trump then did a comedy routine about getting into the truck and wearing the jacket...

With another clear optics win under his belt, the MSM has absolutely freaked out.

CBS's Norah O'Donnell was triggered at Trump's 'stunt' - and complained that people are giving Biden 'no grace' for 'inadvertently' calling Trump supporters garbage.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough started talking like Elmo as he fumed over Trump capitalizing on "a misstatement by Joe Biden."

Amazing how quickly this blew up in their faces! 

