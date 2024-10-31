MSM Melts Down Over Trump Garbage Truck Stunt

This last week has been wild. After a comedian told a joke last weekend at the Madison Square Garden Trump rally over Puerto Rico being an 'island of garbage,' the left seized and pounced - trying for days to smear Trump with fake pearl clutching over the joke.

And just when they thought they had him, old man Biden went and called 80 million Americans who support Donald Trump 'garbage' - sparking an immediate scramble to lie and downplay what the president actually said.

Except we all heard it...

WATCH: President Joe Biden: "The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump] supporters." pic.twitter.com/9teSUOytqC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2024

In response, we suggested that Trump should work as a garbage man - after his McDonald's stunt last week was a political win.

If Trump does this tomorrow, the media will explode pic.twitter.com/KPNBVlXtHd — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 30, 2024

Which is exactly what Trump did!

OMG



Trump is speaking to reporters now from a garbage truck 🤣



And the media is forced to cover it 🤣pic.twitter.com/4fdcjnhOiK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 30, 2024

CNN even cut away to it!

LMAO Trump just pulled up in a garbage Truck and CNN was forced to cut to it live on air 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Sd67TTwvF5 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 30, 2024

Trump then did a comedy routine about getting into the truck and wearing the jacket...

This clip of Trump explaining the dump truck, is funnier than 99% of Netflix comedy specials. 😂



And this is the guy they said was Hitler?



As for the Dems, they are in trouble. Trump is relaxed, smooth, and having fun. They can’t compete with this.



pic.twitter.com/H6wUoHdGEJ — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 31, 2024

With another clear optics win under his belt, the MSM has absolutely freaked out.

CBS's Norah O'Donnell was triggered at Trump's 'stunt' - and complained that people are giving Biden 'no grace' for 'inadvertently' calling Trump supporters garbage.

A real quote from a sitting CBS News anchor. https://t.co/0db5tWXz9c pic.twitter.com/rZaQQme7ZJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2024

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough started talking like Elmo as he fumed over Trump capitalizing on "a misstatement by Joe Biden."

NEW: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough starts talking like Elmo on live TV as he fumed about Trump’s garbage truck stunt.



I haven’t seen them this mad since Trump worked at McDonald’s.



Scarborough: “The hypocrisy Mika over a misstatement by Joe Biden, which he quickly corrected is, is… pic.twitter.com/ZCvaqObdMJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 31, 2024

Amazing how quickly this blew up in their faces!