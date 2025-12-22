MSM Stays Silent As Horrific Video Emerges Of Attack On 75-Year-Old Woman In Seattle

Outside of local reporting in Seattle, corporate media outlets at the national level have entirely ignored the brutal attack on a 75-year-old woman by a repeat offender. The silence is telling and underscores how progressive criminal justice reforms continue to backfire spectacularly, enabling a revolving-door chaotic environment that releases serial offenders back onto the streets with nation-killing consequences.

That's correct. There has been no coverage in the mainstream press. The reason is very simple: corporate media outlets no longer function as independent news organizations, but as public-relations arms that filter stories based on narrative control rather than public importance.

0 AP stories on Jeanette Marken

0 PBS stories on Jeanette Marken

0 NYT stories on Jeanette Marken

0 NPR stories on Jeanette Marken

0 WSJ stories on Jeanette Marken

0 BBC stories on Jeanette Marken

0 CNN stories on Jeanette Marken

0 WAPO stories on… pic.twitter.com/KogLaTWrWd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 21, 2025

KOMO News released new surveillance video showing a horrific and random attack outside the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle earlier this month.

75 year old Jeanette Marken was victim of an unprovoked attack by REPEAT violent offender Fale Vaigalepa Pea.



She lost an eye and broke her nose and cheekbone.



Fale has a long violent record of stabbings to drugs.



Judges kept releasing him to terrorize others.



This must stop! pic.twitter.com/vBFJu8BdWu — C3 (@C_3C_3) December 22, 2025

According to charging documents, 42-year-old Fale Vaigalepa Pea used a wooden stick with a protruding screw to strike 75-year-old Jeanette Marken in the face.

BREAKING: Violent repeat offender who was known to police just randomly slashed a 75-year-old woman in the face in Seattle and permanently blinded her pic.twitter.com/fXH2bXpsMc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 21, 2025

KOMO said court records show Pea has been known to law enforcement for years and has a long history of violent behavior.

In 2011, Pea stabbed two people at a party in SeaTac, including one victim who was stabbed eight times. He was later convicted by a jury and sentenced to 18 months of community custody. Since then, he has been charged in multiple assault cases, including one in 2020, four in 2023, and another in 2024.

This year alone, Pea has been booked into the King County Jail eight times. Despite repeated arrests for assault, indecent exposure, drug offenses, property destruction, unlawful use of weapons, and malicious mischief, none of those arrests this year resulted in charges before the random attack on the 75-year-old woman.

Pea now faces a first-degree assault charge and is scheduled for a competency hearing later this month. Prosecutors argue that his actions and criminal history show he's a danger to the community.

What's most shocking is that body camera footage from officers at the scene described Pea as a "regular" and noted, "He's notorious for random assaults on Third."

Elon Musk commented on the shocking video on X, saying, "This keeps happening to innocent people."

Unacceptable… Judges must be held accountable! pic.twitter.com/HIDONCoF0R — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 26, 2025

Musk is likely referring to the fatal stabbing in Charlotte of a Ukrainian refugee by yet another serial offender released onto the street by progressive judges.

Judges must be held accountable https://t.co/bgDbt5rbH0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2025

It's time to hold left-wing politicians, judges, and anyone in between accountable for allowing repeat criminals back onto the streets, slaying the innocent.

This is why we need to Nayib Bukele America's judicial system.



"We had to remove corrupt judges and corrupt attorneys and prosecutors!"pic.twitter.com/jxs5lJHV41 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 22, 2025

In the meantime, continue to avoid crime-ridden, Democrat-run cities and stay vigilant. None of this chaos should be happening, yet it has been allowed through nation-killing policies pushed by Democrats who follow a globalist framework aimed at undermining America from within.