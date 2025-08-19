MSNBC To Change Name And Rebrand After "Corporate Divorce" From NBC

When a news company is forced to completely rebrand to distance themselves politically from their parent company, you know they have hit rock bottom.

The MSNBC news network announced this week that they will be rebranding and will become My Source New Opinion World (MS NOW). They will also be removing the NBC Peacock from their logo. The network, which features a stable of personalities including Rachel Maddow, Ari Melber and Nicole Wallace is notorious for their far-left hot takes and extreme anti-Trump bias in their reporting. This image has led to plunging ratings in recent months.

Both MSNBC and CNN dealt with staggering losses in viewership over the past year while Fox News enjoyed viewership gains in the cable news ratings war. The left-leaning networks suffered year-over-year declines in all major metrics for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the latest Nielsen data, which was reported by AdWeek.

Comcast-owned MSNBC drew an average 1.008 million primetime viewers from April to June, a year-over-year decline of 15%, Nielsen figures show. In the the advertiser-covered 25-to-54 demographic, primetime viewership dropped 20%, to 91,000 compared to last year.

The news platform has become an embarrassment for parent companies NBC Universal and Comcast. The name change was ordered by NBC Universal, which last November spun off cable networks USA, CNBC, MSNBC, E! Entertainment, Oxygen and the Golf Channel into its own company, called Versant. None of the other networks are changing their name.

MSNBC got its moniker upon its formation in 1996 as a partnership between Microsoft and NBC. The name remained, even after the NBC partnership with Microsoft that produced it ended. Versant CEO Mark Lazarus said in the initial days of the spinoff that "MSNBC" would stay, which makes this week's announcement a surprise. A branding change of this nature will likely crush the company's ratings even further, but it would appear that MSNBC has been deemed an acceptable loss for NBC and Comcast.

It is also likely that pundits like Rachel Maddow (who has already taken a pay cut) will be out of a job in the near term.

The social distancing away from the sickly network is due to its terrible ratings, but also the ongoing political shift in the US towards moderate and conservative ideals. The Democrats burned every possible bridge and every ounce of political capital they had during Joe Biden's presidency. MSNBC was a integral part of the Biden Administration's propaganda blitz.

The combination of covid fear mongering, their defense of the BLM riots, their defense of the transgender indoctrination of children, their incessant accusations of J6 "insurrection", their dismissal of the Hunter Biden Laptop story, their open support for mass illegal immigration not to mention their delusional predictions for Kamala Harris during the 2024 election campaign has tainted MSNBC's image beyond repair.

Some critics point out that MSNBC has been losing viewers (and money) for many years; why are they being retooled now? We once again have to wonder if the shutdown of federal subsidies from agencies like USAID has anything to do with the accelerated extinction of leftist media. When big names like Stephen Colbert get cut and MSNBC goes into witness protection, it's as if the cash flow keeping leftist platforms afloat suddenly dried up.

One positive result from MSNBC's existence is that they unknowingly expedited the demise of the legacy media with their lunacy. The public has increasingly turned to he alternative media and long form content for their information, which will ultimately lead to a better educated population. Thanks, MSNBC! We salute you!