MSNBC Claims Trump Wants To Use Military As Private Army To Kill Americans

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

MSNBC platformed a deranged staff writer for the Atlantic who claimed that President Trump is going to use the military to kill anyone he pleases, including Americans.

As we earlier highlighted, the Pentagon has deployed the Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, joining what is already an unprecedented US military build-up in the southern Caribbean off Venezuela.

The move indicates that strikes on cartels are set to intensify, with nine narco boats already blasted out of the ocean.

MSNBC host Alicia Menendez suggested this violates international law, claiming it could be an abuse of military power by the Trump administration.

“Even the fact that there are officers who are having that conversation tells you about the five-alarm fire that we are in, because the Trump administration claims they can lawfully kill people simply because they are suspected of drug trafficking like enemy troops, instead of arresting them for prosecution,” the host stated.

She then asked Tom Nichols, a staff writer for The Atlantic, “Does that match your understanding of the law?”

JUST IN: MSNBC says President Trump will start using the military to kill any person he wants in any location inside the United States.



"He is acclimating people to the notion that the military is his private army. Unconstrained by law, unconstrained by norms, unconstrained by… pic.twitter.com/Hvu587aMxs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 24, 2025

Nichols responded, “No, not American law and not international treaties to which we are a signatory,” adding that “The American president has said, ‘I can point the US military any place I want and kill anyone I want.’ That eventually is going to become a principle in the domestic use of the military.”

“He is acclimating people to the notion that the military is his private army unconstrained by law, unconstrained by norms, unconstrained by American traditions,” Nichols further blathered.

“I don’t really think this has anything to do with drugs,” he claimed, adding “Sometimes I wonder how far he’s going to go to stop the release of the Epstein files and how many distractions he’s going to throw at us.”

OK. So Trump is going to use the military to kill people because he wants the release of the remaining Epstein files blocked.

What a complete BlueAnon whacko.

Of course, Menendez offered no push back to those baseless statements, saying instead “Tom Nichols, your brain and my brain have gone to the exact same place.”

“This is about getting out from under his already dismal record, his record low approval ratings, his struggling with a scandal, and he is now saying, ‘I am going to acclimate the American public to the use of military force anywhere I deem it appropriate under any circumstances,’” Nichols further asserted.

“The president may be thinking, ‘I may well have us in a war by the time the elections roll around, which will enable me to say any opposition to me and my party is basically treason and unpatriotic.’” Nichols further blabbered.

Trump has no intention of declaring war, and has said he will continue to strike any boats containing drug shipments and narcoterrorists to prevent them reaching the U.S.

Nothing to do with drugs? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/w86BbNNE2c — Kevin Royer (@krocknroll1) October 24, 2025

They have employed defcon 6 level fear mongering. Polling must really be bad. 😆 — TheVanDerVliet (@TheVanderVliet) October 24, 2025

MSNBC: Trump’s attacking drug cartels… which clearly means he’s about to invade Delaware.



🤡 — mdtlion (@mdtlion) October 24, 2025

The level of TDS is off the charts. It is self feeding and spirals into paranoid delusions and eventually psychosis with these people. Next thing they will claim Trump wants to strap grenades to babies and throw them at ICE protestors just because he thinks it would be funny.… — Colorado Conservatarian (@coloskier1984) October 24, 2025

MS-Now viewers preparing for the next protest pic.twitter.com/jHPv8eeVnD — GIXXERosg (@GIXXERosg750) October 25, 2025

