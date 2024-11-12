MSNBC, CNN Ratings Collapse After Election While Fox News Flourishes

Mainstream propaganda outlets MSNBC and CNN have seen an absolute collapse in viewership following the 2024 presidential election.

According to Neilsen data, last Thursday's total views on Fox News came in at 2.6 million - of which 375,000 were in the coveted 25-54 age demographic, Mediaite reports. In comparison, MSNBC only had 596,000 / 71,000 25-54 viewers and CNN brought in 419,000 / 91,000 25-54.

Fox News was up some 60 percent year over year for the day, while MSNBC and CNN were down 23 and 40 percent – respectively. In prime time the news was even more bleak for CNN and MSNBC as they shed 30 percent and 54 percent of their viewers, respectively, compared to the same day last year. MSNBC host Alex Wagner had her lowest-rated show ever in terms of total viewers, while Chris Hayes’s show brought in its worst numbers since May of 2016.

On Friday, seven MSNBC shows recorded their lowest Friday ratings for the year. While Fox averaged 4.4M viewers Wed-Fri in prime time and 701,000 in that key demographic, MSNBC had just 808,000 total viewers for the same period (90k in demo), and CNN had 611,000 total average prime time viewers (159k in demo).

No wonder CNN's Chris Wallace is about to explore podcasting.

Fox's Elizabeth MacDonald breaks down the carnage at MSNBC by time slot between Oct. 30 and Nov. 8:

Morning Joe 1st hour - down 39.6%

Morning Joe 2d hour - down 36.9%

Andrea Mitchell - down 39.7%

Ari Melber - down 49.6%

Joy Reid’s Reidout - down 54.6%

All-in w Chris Hayes - down 47.2%

Alex Wagner Tonight- down 53.6%

Lawrence O’Donnell - down 60.6%

Stephanie Ruhle - down 67%

Three weeks ago Axios, citing Gallup, pointed out that Americans' trust in media has plummeted to a historic low...

What's interesting is that Democrats have the highest trust in mass media, yet their networks are ghost towns.

As Outkick.com reports further;

CNN and MSNBC's futures are bleak.

The two networks maintained relevancy during Trump's first term by aggressively promoting the Russia hoax. Though the networks could try to manufacture another phony scandal, who would believe them?

Trump's decisive victory demonstrated that the left-wing cable news networks have lost their influence. CNN and MSNBC exhausted every resource at their disposal to stop Donald Trump from achieving victory, eventually stooping to a plot to depict him as the second coming of Adolf Hitler, the most ruthless dictator in modern world history.

It didn't work. The lies, the hysteria, and the besmirchment only made Trump more popular and sunk CNN and MSNBC deeper.

Here is how race lady Joy Reid is handling the results:

Joy Reid will now prioritize “black interests” over America because she’s given up on all the whites and Latinos in the country. pic.twitter.com/LGzUi8A486 — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) November 11, 2024

"Don't talk to your family members who Voted for Trump during The Holidays..." 🇺🇲



~ Joy Reid & Amanda Joypic.twitter.com/VAP060yuTt — TPB 🇺🇲 (@TheClassicPhil) November 10, 2024

* * *