MSNBC Fires Matthew Dowd For Suggesting Charlie Kirk Had It Coming; Liz Warren, Jen Psaki Double Down

MSNBC has fired political analyst Matthew Dowd, after he suggested that conservative activist and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Wednesday, had it coming - Variety reports.

During coverage of Kirk's shooting, anchor Katy Tur asked Dowd about "the environment in which a shooting like this happens" - a disgusting framing in itself, to which Dowd replied: "He’s been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. And I think that is the environment we are in. You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in."

The despicable ghouls at MSNBC immediately attack Charlie Kirk in wake of shooting — Matthew Dowd blames Kirk's pushing “hate speech” as reason he was shot:



"I always go back to hateful thoughts, lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions."



“You can't stop with… pic.twitter.com/Js2uESSZdQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

Dowd's comments set off a firestorm online - resulting in a public apology from MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler, who called the statement "inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable."

"We apologize for his statements, as has he," Kutler said from MSNBC's X account. "There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise."

Statement from MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler: “During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in… — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) September 10, 2025

Dowd took to BlueSky to issue a similar apology to an echo chamber of leftists, so 'sorry I got caught.'

"I apologize for my tone and words. Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind."

Ah yes, the old 'let me be clear' - implying you simply misunderstood what he meant.

Update: Meanwhile, both Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former Biden Spox and MSNBC 'personality' Jen Psaki blamed President Trump - with Warren suggesting he needs to tone down his rhetoric.

Elizabeth Warren on people who say Dems needs to tone down their rhetoric: "Oh, please. Why don't you start with the president of the United States? And every ugly meme he's posted and every ugly word." pic.twitter.com/v2KA3i13ie — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2025