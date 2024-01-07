print-icon
MSNBC Host Ridiculed For Crying Over January 6

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Jan 07, 2024 - 10:30 PM

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news.

An MSNBC host faced ridicule after he performatively cried over January 6 in a cringe stunt during his live show.

Jonathan Capehart was talking with former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone about his new book when the incident occurred.

“I’m going to try to get through this…erm…” stuttered Capehart as he appeared to wipe tears from his face.

“Thank you for what you did three years ago today,” he continued as his voice quivered.

Fanone looked rather awkward as Capehart blubbered, but played up to the contrived theatrics.

“We are still in the midst of the same fight that began on January 6, 2021 and we have a lot at stake in this country and I think that it deserves every American’s attention,” he said.

Capehart’s ludicrous behavior was quickly skewered on X.

Meanwhile, if it’s a competition based on hysterical weirdo behavior, Rep. Steve Cohen will give Capehart a run for his money.

* * *

