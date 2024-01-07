MSNBC Host Ridiculed For Crying Over January 6

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news.

An MSNBC host faced ridicule after he performatively cried over January 6 in a cringe stunt during his live show.

Jonathan Capehart was talking with former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone about his new book when the incident occurred.

“I’m going to try to get through this…erm…” stuttered Capehart as he appeared to wipe tears from his face.

“Thank you for what you did three years ago today,” he continued as his voice quivered.

MSNBC host cries over 3-year anniversary of "January 6".



This is going to keep me laughing all through the winter.pic.twitter.com/qR0UlQBzWZ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 6, 2024

Fanone looked rather awkward as Capehart blubbered, but played up to the contrived theatrics.

“We are still in the midst of the same fight that began on January 6, 2021 and we have a lot at stake in this country and I think that it deserves every American’s attention,” he said.

Capehart’s ludicrous behavior was quickly skewered on X.

Yet they laughed and celebrated over the "summer of love."



These people are such frauds. pic.twitter.com/EWswtyWHLb — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) January 6, 2024

"Whatever they are hysterical about is what they are lying about" Tucker Carlson — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 6, 2024

This is either acting, mental illness or both.



What’s happening at the border right now is infinitely worse than J6.



The media doesn’t even report on the border invasion let alone cry about it.



Give me a break. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 6, 2024

Omg even the police officer was like wtf are you doing? 😅



He was practicing all night for that moment lol — Carlos Rincon (@carlitosrincon_) January 6, 2024

This underlies neatly how the media-social-industrial complex sold J6 to the American public: by manipulating the faith Americans put in their institutions. They sold a nonsense study by constructing an argument on the basis of emotion, which enabled people to accept otherwise… — Christian Watson (@OfficialCWATSON) January 6, 2024

Far too many soy lattes. — George Suchey (@suchey62) January 6, 2024

Look how wild J6th was...oh wait..nevermind. pic.twitter.com/FuFuyoJhyi — The Comedian (@The__Comedian__) January 7, 2024

Meanwhile, if it’s a competition based on hysterical weirdo behavior, Rep. Steve Cohen will give Capehart a run for his money.

3 years ago today, I was there in the U.S. Capitol. We were minutes away from being violently attacked. I saw what happened, I felt what happened. And so did you.



Donald Trump is a traitor to the United States of America. Don’t ever forget it. pic.twitter.com/NhBYq1GIM3 — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 6, 2024

