MSNBC Mouthpiece Claims Climate Change Is More Dangerous Than Crime In D.C.

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

An MSNBC talking head claimed Tuesday that climate change is more of a threat in Washington D.C. than crime.

Commenting on President Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to the capital and federalise some policing, Anand Giridharadas claimed it’s all an authoritarian take over and that crime isn’t a big issue.

“Crime is real. It is blown out of proportion. People are feeling much more unsafe than they statistically are—but the feeling matters. People deserve to be safe, but they also deserve to feel safe,” Giridharadas blathered.

He continued, “I think it is true that Democrats have sometimes ignored or lectured people, holding a spreadsheet of statistics. That said, it’s really important to be clear about what is going on here: a relatively small crime problem is being used for specific authoritarian purposes that we know and understand.”

“Let’s be clear—D.C. does have one really big crime problem, which was the January 6th insurrection incited by the current president of the United States,” he continued adding “His first act in coming back was pardoning all the people who tried to overturn constitutional order in Washington, D.C.”

“When I go to D.C., I’m not afraid of losing my wallet so much as I’m afraid of losing my vote,” the pundit further remarked.

“I’m not afraid of losing my wallet so much as I’m afraid that my children’s freedom to breathe will be stolen in a world where climate change policy is nonexistent,” Giridharadas crowed.

“I’m afraid that the future of middle-class people will be stolen by the very things you were talking about cutting—the safety net, Medicaid, rural hospitals,” he further waffled.

This was all on Morning Joe, the show on which host Joe Scarborough earlier admitted crime is a massive problem in the city.

*  *  *

