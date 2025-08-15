MSNBC Mouthpiece Claims Climate Change Is More Dangerous Than Crime In D.C.

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

An MSNBC talking head claimed Tuesday that climate change is more of a threat in Washington D.C. than crime.

Commenting on President Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to the capital and federalise some policing, Anand Giridharadas claimed it’s all an authoritarian take over and that crime isn’t a big issue.

“Crime is real. It is blown out of proportion. People are feeling much more unsafe than they statistically are—but the feeling matters. People deserve to be safe, but they also deserve to feel safe,” Giridharadas blathered.

MSNBC's @Anandwrites: "When I go to D.C., I’m not afraid of losing my wallet so much as I’m afraid of losing my vote. I’m not afraid of losing my wallet so much as I’m afraid that my children’s freedom to breathe will be stolen in a world where climate change policy is… pic.twitter.com/SR8y91lw7t — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 12, 2025

He continued, “I think it is true that Democrats have sometimes ignored or lectured people, holding a spreadsheet of statistics. That said, it’s really important to be clear about what is going on here: a relatively small crime problem is being used for specific authoritarian purposes that we know and understand.”

“Let’s be clear—D.C. does have one really big crime problem, which was the January 6th insurrection incited by the current president of the United States,” he continued adding “His first act in coming back was pardoning all the people who tried to overturn constitutional order in Washington, D.C.”

“When I go to D.C., I’m not afraid of losing my wallet so much as I’m afraid of losing my vote,” the pundit further remarked.

“I’m not afraid of losing my wallet so much as I’m afraid that my children’s freedom to breathe will be stolen in a world where climate change policy is nonexistent,” Giridharadas crowed.

“I’m afraid that the future of middle-class people will be stolen by the very things you were talking about cutting—the safety net, Medicaid, rural hospitals,” he further waffled.

D.C. murder victims' families: Actually the murderers are scarier than climate change https://t.co/9ujv8BBZvt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 12, 2025

D.C. resident says she welcomes Trump trying to make the city safer: "I think it's a very good call." pic.twitter.com/6AZExBKLlZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 12, 2025

“We need all the protection we can get … this city is really getting dangerous” https://t.co/Uy0qhgdHcS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 12, 2025

People who talk like this are just outing themselves as elitists.



When someone steals your car or assaults you, your perspective changes. When you sit in an ivory tower and conflate politics with safety, you’re so rich you’re unaffected — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) August 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the people actually live in DC are quite concerned about losing their wallets, and their lives.



When I lived in DC, someone once broke the window of my car and stole my umbrella because it was raining. That's the utter disregard some people have for others.



I saw… — Shoestring Lab (@Shoestring_Lab) August 12, 2025

@AnandWrites claims he's worried about losing his vote, while supporting a party that cheats in elections, pushes illegals to cast ballots and utilizes lawfare against its political opponents. It's hard to measure the level of hypocrisy in his commentary. — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) August 13, 2025

Nothing screams out of touch more than a bunch of media elites telling the “common” people that they’re much safer than they think. Don’t believe your own experiences — believe us. @MSNBC gaslighting is what they do. — Russ Walker (@RWalkerFW) August 12, 2025

This was all on Morning Joe, the show on which host Joe Scarborough earlier admitted crime is a massive problem in the city.

Joe Scarborough reads a text from a "very liberal" friend who lives in D.C.:



"I'm not totally opposed to Trump's National Guard move in D.C… crime remains rampant. I've had too many friends carjacked, shot at. None of us will walk more than 3 blocks after 8 P.M." pic.twitter.com/LSPLCJj671 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 12, 2025

