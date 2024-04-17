MSNBC's Joy Reid Suggests Trump Trial Is A Form Of Racial Revenge

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested that the politically-motivated prosecution of Donald Trump is a “wonderfully poetic” form of racial revenge.

Reid made the comments after jury selection began for Trump’s criminal trial in New York, where he is charged with falsifying business records to conceal a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

“For me, there is something wonderfully poetic about the fact that the first person to criminally prosecute Donald Trump is a black Harvard grad,” Reid said Tuesday on MSNBC.

“And a black woman is doing the same exact thing in Georgia. And a black woman forced you to pay a $175 million dollar fine,” she added.

Joy Reid: "For me, there is something wonderfully poetic about the fact that the first person to criminally prosecute Donald Trump is a black Harvard grad. And a black woman is doing the same exact thing in Georgia. And a black woman forced you to pay a $175 million dollar fine.… pic.twitter.com/Yo0S6lvZ7V — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 16, 2024

“Donald Trump is being held to account by the very multicultural, multiracial democracy that he’s trying to dismantle,” Reid boasted. “Go DEI. My DEIs are bringing it home.”

In other words, over and above whether Trump is guilty or innocent of what he is being charged with, the fact that black people are involved is some kind of righteous revenge.

Reid is essentially saying the quiet part out loud, that the prosecution of Trump is being driven by deranged, race-obsessed leftists and not by the actual evidence.

“It was always about racial vengeance but it’s nice when they say it out loud,” commented Auron McIntyre.

It was always about racial vengeance but it’s nice when they say it out loud https://t.co/FmcVp9ukLU — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 16, 2024

As we previously highlighted, following news of the death of OJ Simpson, a CNN commentator and former Obama advisor suggested that the infamous ‘not guilty’ verdict was a victory for African-Americans because of slavery and the fact Simpson was charged with killing two white people.

They’re really not hiding it anymore.

