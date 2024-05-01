MTG To Force Mike Johnson Ouster Vote Over Ukraine Money, But Top Dems Vow To Save Him

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday announced that she'll force a vote next week over whether to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R?-LA), however Top Democrats have vowed to save him.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) makes an announcement about her motion to vacate resolution against Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, outside the Capitol. (Photo: Greg Nash via The Hill)

Speaking of Johnson's decision to lean on Democrats in order to send billions to Israel and Ukraine, Greene said: "I think every member of Congress needs to take that vote and let the chips fall where they may. And so next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate."

Marge Greene with Thomas Massie announces she will call for a vote next week on her Motion to Vacate Johnson as Speaker. pic.twitter.com/hofhomy0vw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 1, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene puts a MUGA hat on a picture of Mike Johnson pic.twitter.com/GyIFTap8Yi — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2024

Not So Fast

Just like they did with the Ukraine money, Democrats rushed to Johnson's side - preempting Greene's Wednesday announcement with a vow on Tuesday to kill the forced vote.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Speaker Mike Johnson. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

"We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Motion to Vacate the Chair," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said in a joint statement with his deputies, Reps. Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Pete Aguilar (D-CA).

"If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed," they said, per Axios.

Pointing to their passage of more Ukraine (and Israel) funding, the Democratic leaders said: "Upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction."

Rigged!

According to the report, Democrats were prepared to rescue Johnson if House conservatives tried to oust him for using Democrats to pass the foreign aid bill, betraying his base. What's more, Axios also reports that there's "significant discomfort" among Democrats at the idea of again joining the GOP's right flank to oust Johnson.