Multiculturalism Is A Globalist Weapon And You’re Not Allowed To Protect Yourself

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

If you were alive to witness the events of 9/11, you probably remember the sudden emergence of the “Coexist” bumper stickers and t-shirts across the US after the tragedy. The intended message being that different cultures must be “tolerant” of each other and live in harmony. If you caught yourself with a twinge of visible pain in your face every time you saw this slogan, you were not alone.

Maybe it’s a subconscious aversion to hippies and their body odor, but I think the distaste for the message goes much deeper. It’s built into the DNA of every human being – It’s a part of our genetic memory. Every culture has an inherent drive to protect itself from competing cultures and ideologies.

We have learned over thousands of generations that culture is not just social expression, it is a carefully crafted fortress protecting us from being invaded and destroyed by hostile forces seeking to take what we have created. Homogeneous culture helps to maintain the values that keep our societies safe, industrious and stable.

Interestingly, the person who first created the “Coexist” artwork, a Polish man named Piotr Młodożeniec, was a staunch proponent of Polish Independence from the Soviet Union. The guy promoted Coexistence, but even he couldn’t tolerate the communists. It would seem that some ideals are mutually exclusive. Some spaces cannot be shared by certain beliefs.

This reality runs contrary to the propaganda we have been bombarded with in the west for decades. Americans have been regaled with “Melting Pot” narratives since childhood. We are told that our country was built on open immigration. Even the Statue of Liberty says we must accept with open arms the “huddled masses yearning to breathe free” wherever they may travel from.

Of course, the woman who wrote that poem in 1883 (called “The New Colossus”) was Emma Lazarus, a feminist socialist. Early socialists viewed workers as a global class, a weapon that could be exploited to disrupt nation states and further the spread of what would eventually become communism.

Keep in mind that this time period was the beginning of the melting pot narrative in the US, and it was widely supported by industrialists seeking cheap labor to fill their factories. The motives of the robber barons and the motives of the socialists coincided. And this is where we find the roots of our modern-day crisis. Though they pretend to be at odds, the collusion between ultra-rich elites and the political left has existed for well over a century.

Today, far-left movements have completely merged with the institutions of the mega-rich. We call this partnership “globalism” and a key pillar of their agenda is STILL mass immigration, on a scale that dwarfs anything the west saw in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The mass immigration of the “Gilded Age” was largely from nations in Europe with western heritage – But in our era, the migrants are coming from third-world enclaves, places where socialism is the norm or Islam is the dominant religion. We have seen the ideological ravages of this program in Europe where liberals and Christians alike face a social brutality that they have not dealt with in decades.

Furthermore, it is a brutality we are not allowed to defend ourselves against. For if we do fight back, we become the villains. This is what makes multiculturalism the perfect weapon: It is a method of attack that uses our own ingrained sense of empathy and fairness against us. In order to stop the invasion, we have to abandon certain ideals of the liberal epoch – We have to embrace intolerance, because it’s the only way we can survive.

That is to say, tolerant liberalism must die, at least until globalism is defeated. I’m not denouncing “democracy” and its original tenets. However, I will not deny the fact that the west, in its quest for ultimate individual freedom and ultimate fairness, has foolishly abandoned its survival instincts for the sake of a naive pie-in-the-sky vision.

Most third-world cultures despise our progressive notions and laugh at our ideas of fairness. They only see us as an easy target to be ransacked. They see us as rubes, as easy marks. Their ideologies center on taking what can be taken from anyone outside of their tribal circles. They consider us a fat lamb ready for slaughter.

When I see events like those in Ireland this week, where riots have erupted after an African migrant sexually assaulted a 10-year-old Irish girl, I have to accept the basic tenets of tribalism which tell me that it is better to err on the side of caution and avoid integration with other cultures outside of the west as much as possible. It’s not about skin color, it’s about principles. It’s not about racism, it’s about self preservation.

Globalists have painted “tribalism” and “nationalism” as grotesque remnants of the barbaric past, and they have done this for strategic reasons.

Leftists and globalists desire the erasure of national boundaries; specifically, they’ve targeted western nations for subjugation. Why? Because the west is the fount of liberty and Christianity. In order to construct a global “new world order” based on Marxist atheism, luciferianism, moral relativism, etc., the west must be weakened or destroyed first.

The elites have determined that the most convenient weakness of the west is our liberal willingness to share our culture and its riches with outsiders. What better way to bring down a society than to flood it with ideologically opposed masses of people, and then attack anyone who complains as if they are not living up to their historic values of liberty.

This goes well beyond the Cloward-Piven Strategy, it’s not just about buying votes with welfare subsidies and open borders. No, this is about erasing the soul of western civilization forever.

Multiculturalism asks us to forsake our common sense and our instincts. It demands that we offer ourselves up as a sacrifice for the “greater good” of integration and coexistence. But there is no such thing as coexistence.

Third world migrants have no intention of tolerating our ideals; they would put us under their boot heel if they could. Leftists and globalists view patriots and conservatives and Christians with rabid disdain. They want us dead and gone because we are an obstacle to their power. They tell us this on a daily basis. Maybe we should start believing them and act accordingly?

There is no reason for us to tolerate them. We’re not taking the high road, we’re committing suicide.

Thomas Jefferson, a man keenly aware of the plight of migrants and the oppression taking place across the European world, was still highly reticent to accept the idea of mass immigration. He noted:

“They will bring with them the principles of the governments they leave, imbibed in their early youth; or, if able to throw them off, it will be in exchange for an unbounded licentiousness, passing, as is usual, from one extreme to another. It would be a miracle were they to stop precisely at the point of temperate liberty. These principles, with their language, they will transmit to their children. In proportion to their numbers, they will share with us the legislation. They will infuse into it their spirit, warp and bias its directions, and render it a heterogeneous, incoherent, distracted mass.”

In other words, Jefferson warned that migrants living most of their lives being indoctrinated by foreign beliefs might not have the capacity to understand the nuances of American life and liberty. They will instead take what they like from American culture while disregarding important factors of assimilation and responsibility. This is exactly what we are witnessing across the western world today in the face of mass immigration programs designed by globalists and administered by leftist politicians.

We might have a brief reprieve over the next few years with Donald Trump in office, but a permanent solution is not in place. Leftists have no intention of setting aside their open border efforts. Hell, the “No Kings” protests were basically an attempt to co-opt American patriotism in the name of open borders.

Woke leftists who hate America tried to pretend as if it’s the patriotic duty of Americans to support illegal immigration. If you love America, you have to be willing to destroy America.

Like I said, this is the essence of multiculturalism: Using our sense of fairness against us and weaponizing our empathy so that we are too scared to protect ourselves from the attack. The answer is to stop caring about fairness. The answer is to rediscover our tribalism, to reject multiculturalism, socialism and globalism and refuse to compromise any longer. The answer is to leave liberal concepts of tolerance behind.