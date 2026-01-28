Multiple Polls Show Majority Of Americans Want All Illegals Deported

For months the political left and a small cadre of centrists (and some libertarians) have been denying reality on immigration and border controls. They claim (as if they are mind readers) that when Donald Trump ran his 2024 election campaign on mass deportations of illegals, voters actually thought he would only deport "violent criminal" illegal aliens, or migrants who committed crimes after crossing the border without permission.

This was never Trump's policy or promise. It is a carefully crafted propaganda narrative designed to shift the Overton Window and change the nature of the debate. The original point being that all illegal migrants are, in fact, criminals by default and should be deported.

The "criminal" policy manipulation is an attempt to override the prevailing reason for majority support of strict immigration controls: It's not only about crime - Americans oppose cultural replacement.

The fight is against multiculturalism and the erasure of western civilization. But leftists and their allies want to divert the discussion into a debate over whether or not each particular migrant "deserves" to be deported. It does not matter. Maybe they a friendly illegal migrant. Maybe not. Either way, they get the boot.

This is the prevailing position of most Americans, as CNN recently discovered in a segment which outlined a series of different polls from different media outlets. All of the polls say the same thing, around 55% to 65% of the US public wants mass deportations of illegal immigrants without question and without qualification. If they are not an official citizen, then they must go.

Normie America has weighed in on mass deportations.



Between 55% to 64% want ALL illegals deported. No exceptions.



Don't let the anti-ICE thugs fool you. They are for chaos, criminals, and corruption. They are against democracy, the rule of law, and YOU.pic.twitter.com/98ulHhFpCK — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 27, 2026

The polling results expose a few inconvenient truths for Democrats and deportation critics. First, the public has not changed their stance on immigration since the elections. The stats on deportations are very similar to those taken in 2024.

Second, the NGO engineered chaos in cities like Minneapolis have not changed anything. Public opinion is not moving in favor of leftists. In other words, a small minority of activists are trying to override public policy on immigration and rule the country through insurgency.

Third, Americans are not buying into the rhetoric that just because a migrant has been in the US illegally for a long time, that means he or she deserves to stay. Just because a migrant obeyed the law after sneaking across the border, that does not mean they get to stay. The law is the law.

Finally, the overarching motivation of Americans who want deportations is not simply to reduce crime. As many surveys and polls have shown in the past, the public is also concerned about the economy, price inflation caused by high demand, tax dollars being devoured by migrants seeking welfare handouts, not to mention millions of American jobs going to foreigners who work for 30% less under the table.

Then there's the US census and the fact that mass immigration affects voting districts in favor of Democrats cities and states.

And above all else, there's the agenda to erase western culture and replace it with a multicultural, globalist socialism. The root purpose behind mass immigration from the third world is to deconstruct the west. People are waking up to this reality, and they're not going accept it.