Multiple States Begin Ejecting Illegal Immigrants From Subsidized Healthcare

The political left often betrays their true agenda in the legislation they choose to oppose. The SAVE Act, for example, would require proof of citizenship to vote in US elections; a law which the majority of countries around the world enforce. It's widely supported by around 80% of the public, yet, Democrats stubbornly refuse to pass it.

Why? Because they know there are illegal immigrants voting in their favor, and they know that mail-in ballot fraud exists and often benefits them.

By extension, Democrats aggressively attempted to block Trump Administration efforts to ensure that illegal immigrants could not receive healthcare subsidies. Their argument was that "no illegals actually access those subsidies". Of course, if this was true, then it should not matter if Trump adds such restrictions - According to Dems, nothing would change.

In reality, progressive politicians know that around 1.4 million "asylum seekers" (illegal immigrants who entered the country under Biden's open border policies and then took advantage of the system) were on the healthcare rolls at the end of 2024. They also know that by offering welfare programs to illegals, they are buying the future loyalty of those migrants (as well as keeping them in the country to rig the census in favor of blue states).

Today, this loophole is being rectified by a number of states that are now requiring proof of citizenship in order to qualify for public healthcare programs. You would think this is common sense, but Democrats and some medical institutions are not happy with the changes.

Hospitals across the state of Tennessee say they are receiving notice from the Department of Health requiring them to verify the citizenship status of everyone enrolled in public benefit programs.

Opponents to the reforms say this includes Children’s Special Services, which provides access to care for children from birth to 21 years of age. The process for disenrolling kids 18 to 21 has already begun, and there is a process underway to disenroll kids zero to 17.

It is a typical Democrat tactic to target and isolate a single "vulnerable" group and use them to justify the existence of welfare benefits for all foreigners. You don't want to steal that wheelchair away from little Pedro or snatch life saving medicine away from poor innocent Gabriela, right? It is also the case than many of these healthcare providers stand to lose millions in government subsidized payments if migrants are kicked off the rolls.

The propaganda is highly manipulative. However, just a few months ago, the political left was arguing that "no undocumented immigrants" are receiving government healthcare benefits (Democrats say "undocumented" because they consider asylum seekers "documented"). Today, they are frantic over patients being checked for citizenship before receiving medical welfare.

For now, adult applicants who can’t verify their status will be disenrolled by May 29. This comes after the Tennessee General Assembly passed a law requiring all applicants for public benefits ages 18 and older to verify they are in the U.S. legally.

At bottom, anyone regardless of citizenship is typically able to access emergency services in the US. However, taxpayer funded care should be reserved for citizens only. Foreigners are not entitled to taxpayer dollars; it's really that simple. Keep in mind, this is how it works in almost every country in the world, including communist countries like China with "universal healthcare".

A number of states are implementing or are on the path to implementing similar laws, including North Carolina, Indiana, Louisiana, Montana, Wyoming and Oklahoma.

Ultimately, anyone who cannot afford their own healthcare should not be looking for citizenship in the US in the first place. Becoming an American citizen is a privilege, not a handout.