Multiple Victims In Michigan Church Shooting, Suspect Neutralized, Building Engulfed In Flames

Watch Live:

* * *

Update (1350 ET):

President Trump has been briefed on the mass shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, near the suburb of Flint, Michigan.

He wrote on Truth Social:

I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!

* * *

ATTENTION: Free shipping deal for all meat ends tonight! Secure your order now for delivery by Wednesday.

Just the Steaks (10 lbs)

Filet Mignon and other goodies (11 lbs)

Ground Beef (10 lbs, on sale in addition to free shipping)

Texas Lasagna & Meatballs (clean comfort food... holy crap it's good)

Beef, Chick & Pork Trio

* * *

A mass shooting and fire were reported at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Grand Blanc area, near the suburb of Flint, Michigan, about an hour's drive north of Detroit. Law enforcement said the shooter has been "neutralized," and reports indicate there are multiple victims, including children.

Here is what's known so far:

Authorities confirmed the shooter is neutralized, but fire engulfed the entire church.

Children are among the wounded.

The suspect appears to have driven a truck into the side of the church.

Residents have been urged to avoid the area.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department provided more details about the situation in a Facebook post, stating: "There has been an active shooter at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McCandlish Road. There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is no threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire."

Law enforcement told CNN that children are among the wounded in the mass shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints earlier today.

Grand Blanc church pic.twitter.com/hb4JKf5kwi — Julie J (@Malkowski6April) September 28, 2025

"I drove up before a lot of the police and ambulances got here, got out of my truck and ran towards it to see if there was anything I could do to help," resident Tony Deck told local paper Detroit Fress Press, adding, "There was a silver Chevy Silverado that had been driven into the side of the church — not even through the doors. ... It's solid brick."

🚨 BREAKING: An IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICE (IED) was just removed from a truck near the church that was shot up and lit on fire in Grand Blanc, Michigan, per scanner.



WTF. pic.twitter.com/8cwfaGOGvt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2025

Deck said, "There were at least four yellow canvases over dead bodies that I could see at the time."

On X, FBI Director Kash Patel said that the agency is "tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan."

Patel confirmed the FBI will be assisting local police.

"Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy," Patel emphasized.

We are tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI agents are on the scene to assist local authorities.



Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 28, 2025

Also, Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X that she has received a briefing on today's shooting.

I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI and @ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now.



Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 28, 2025

No details about the shooter have been released on official channels. Today's incident comes weeks after a transgender mass shooter carried out a horrific attack on Christians at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis.

*This story is developing...