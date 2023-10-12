Murdered Gay Journalist Who Mocked Conservatives Accused Of Grooming His Killer At 15

A left-wing Philadelphia journalist who was murdered earlier this month allegedly began grooming his killer in a gay relationship that started when the accused man was 15-years-old, and had threatened to post sexually explicit videos of him online," police say.

Josh Kruger was murdered Oct. 2 after someone entered his home, shot him seven times at the base of his stairs, and then fled. Kruger ran outside seeking help from his neighbors and collapsed, where police found them after responding to call just before 1:30 a.m.

The 39-year-old was rushed to rushed to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.

Now, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the family of Kruger's alleged killer, 19-year-old Robert Davis, says Kruger began a years-long relationship involving drugs that began when Davis was just 15-years-old. Davis remains at large.

As the Inquirer reports:

The family’s contentions come as detectives separately discovered and are investigating what multiple law enforcement sources have called explicit photos and messages in Kruger’s phone. The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, did not say whether the images or messages were connected to Davis, but said they were “disturbing” and have been turned over to the department’s Special Victims Unit for further analysis. ... When he was about 15, she said, his troubles intensified after he started sneaking out in the middle of the night and coming home high on drugs. They said Davis told them he was seeing an “older white woman” he met online who “worked for the government.” They frequently saw the name “Josh” pop up in messages on his phone, they said, and when they asked who Josh was, Davis told them it was the woman’s brother, who was gay. It was only later, in their call with him Friday, they said, that Davis told them he had been seeing Kruger all along .

Following Kruger's murder, many highlighted his frequent mocking of conservatives over rising crime in Democrat-run cities.

In January, he tweeted: "It's a tiresome and incredibly outdated bigoted trope to claim all gay men are pedophiles," adding "if I've seen any consistent thing with the modern American right, it's that anything they accuse you of, they're actually guilty of themselves."

It's a tiresome and incredibly outdated bigoted trope to claim all gay men are pedophiles. Also, if I've seen any consistent thing with the modern American right, it's that anything they accuse you of, they're actually guilty of themselves. https://t.co/Si90uQFzqO — Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) January 18, 2023

In addition to big Ed Buck vibes, Kruger also said that 'Pizzagate,' a theory of an elite pedophilia ring in Washington DC which came to light during the 2016 election after a "pizza-themed map" belonging to John Podesta was discovered, "is the reality of the fringes in America," which he said justified "a slow system of checks and balances."

Pizzagate is the reality of the fringes in America and why, for all its terribleness, a slow system of checks and balances is probably best. — Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) March 25, 2017

The Inquirer also reported that Kruger had HIV, meaning he was knowingly exposing Davis (and others?) to the disease.

It wasn't far-right websites, it was Josh Kruger https://t.co/5moWZbdAx8 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 11, 2023

Journalist Jack Posobiec of Human Events has noted several prominent Democrat politicians who came out in support of Kruger following the murder.

Hi John Fetterman! Josh Kruger was a pedophile knowingly giving HIV to underage boys https://t.co/vpLXQuQHGv — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 11, 2023

Hello Ben! Josh Kruger was a pedophile knowingly giving HIV to underage boys. Did he ever talk to you about this? https://t.co/U7a6wO2qTF — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 11, 2023