Musk Calls For Impeachment Of Obama-Appointed Judge Who Blocked DOGE Access At Treasury

Elon Musk has called for the impeachment of an Obama-appointed judge who barred DOGE and the Treasury Secretary from accessing payment systems at the US Treasury.

On Friday night, Democrats went 'judge shopping' to ask that Musk's team be stopped from accessing Treasury systems, knowing that instead of receiving a judge by random selection, the only available judge would be Paul Engelmayer - who held an ex-parte hearing without DOJ lawyers. Engelmayer did not cite any case law or precedent for his ruling, which many have criticized for vast overreach.

The order prohibits special government employees, along with those from outside the Treasury department, and the Treasury secretary himself, from accessing the systems.

On Saturday, Musk posted to X: "A corrupt judge protecting corruption," adding "He needs to be impeached NOW."

A corrupt judge protecting corruption.



He needs to be impeached NOW! https://t.co/zgnwZuOz2Y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2025

In an earlier post, Musk wrote "it's time," in response to the suggestion that activist judges should be impeached.

Engelmayer's ruling came in response to a lawsuit by 19 Democratic state attorneys general who panicked over DOGE investigating waste, fraud and abuse within the US government.

LMAO. You guys went judge shopping for a lunatic left-wing judge who issued an ex parte ruling. And you did it all to prevent Democrat corruption from being revealed. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 9, 2025

I read the ruling in the case against DOGE and the Treasury Department.



It's 4 pages. It's all boilerplate and generic language.



ZERO substantive legal analysis.



See for yourself.



This isn't remotely credible. pic.twitter.com/SXNOKBI3KT — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 9, 2025

"The Court’s firm assessment is that, for the reasons stated by the States, they will face irreparable harm in the absence of injunctive relief," wrote Engelmayer in his decision. "That is both because of the risk that the new policy presents of the disclosure of sensitive and confidential information and the heightened risk that the systems in question will be more vulnerable than before to hacking."

________

