Musk Details How Treasonous The Biden Administration Was...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During comments at the CPAC conference Thursday, Elon Musk detailed just how extreme the Biden administration was when it came to the opening the border and flooding the country with illegal aliens.

“It’s important for people to understand the Biden Administration sent any possible money they could send to amplify illegal immigration,” Musk urged.

He explained, “They took money from FEMA meant for helping Americans in distress and sent it to luxury hotels for illegal immigrants in NY. That is an outrage. They actually did that.”

“Not only that, even after The President (Trump) signed an EO saying it has to stop, the deep state bureaucrats still pressed send on $80M last week to send money to The Roosevelt Hotel and other places. Now they’re mad and they’re trying to sue to have it restored. The gumption of these people,” Musk told the crowd.

Newsmax host, Rob Schmitt then asked Elon “Do you think they were trying to create a new voter class?”

Musk responded “Yes. Look at basic incentives. If the probability that an illegal is going to vote Democrat is 80-90% then the incentive is to maximized the umber of illegals in the country.”

“That is why the Biden administration was pushing to get in as many illegals as possible. because every one of them is a customer. Every one of them is voter. The entire thing is a giant voter import scam,” Musk asserted.

“Then they created this CBP1 app to literally fly people in. When people are being flown in at your expense that is crazy. Then we found out some guy in London was paid $100M to make this app,” Elon added.

“When they’re flying illegals into the swing states, it’s not going to be a swing state for long,” he further contended.

Watch:

🚨NEW: Elon Musk shares that the Biden Administration was importing illegals to flip swing states and did everything possible to amplify illegal immigration on taxpayer dime.



ELON: "It's important for people to understand the Biden Administration sent any possible money they… pic.twitter.com/Iy1fRYXNMj — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 21, 2025

As we all suspected it is now confirmed. They were pulling money from USAID, religious "charities", FEMA, EPA, Dept of Education, HUD, Social Security, Medicare. I don't doubt we will find funding for illegals in HHS, DoD, and DOT. — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) February 21, 2025

🎯 The CBP1 app saga is wild - $100M to a London dev while we've got Silicon Valley talent right here? 🤔 When government "efficiency" means spending taxpayer millions on sketchy contracts, you know something's not adding up. Maybe @DOGE needs to look into this tech spending… — John 📊📈🧑‍💻 (@DataWhisker) February 21, 2025

Pretty sure Election Interference is a serious crime, on top of a plethora of other crimes they’ve committed, like treason. Who’s getting arrested? — Dubs The Creator (@thedubscreator) February 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff and former immigration czar Stephen Miller outlined how there has been a 95 percent reduction in the monthly flow of illegal migrants at the border.

“President Trump, within days of taking office, cut border crossings 95 percent and those few who have dared to cross are being either prosecuted or deported,’ MIller told the leftist media in the briefing.

Miller declared “The criminals are going home. The border is sealed shut. America is safe, sovereign, proud, and free. We are a nation that everyone in the world understands — all across this planet — [where] you do not come here illegally, you will not get in, you will go to jail, you will go home, you will not succeed. This is the biggest and most successful change in any area of law enforcement that this nation has ever seen, and he did it in under one month. Thank you.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff @StephenM: Border crossings, since the day he [President Trump] took office, are down 95%. I think it’s almost impossible to even describe the scale and scope of that achievement. pic.twitter.com/1iqUdTQnN1 — NumbersUSA (@NumbersUSA) February 20, 2025

Border crossings have dropped to such all time lows in the past month, that some migrant shelters previously at capacity have completely closed their doors.

.@BillMelugin_: In San Diego, a "NGO says its shelter has had not a single migrant walk through its doors since President Trump took office. They're now closing that shelter down." pic.twitter.com/Vi139SPYcx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 17, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.