Musk Funds National Signature Campaign In Support Of First Amendment 

Since acquiring the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk has been on a 'free speech' crusade against leftist corporate media, dark money propping up progressive fact-checkers, taxpayer-funded non-governmental organizations working under the guise of defending free speech, woke corporations, the censorship-complex blob, and rogue elites and progressive lawmakers who push dystopic agendas to undermine the First Amendment.

We've been living through a civil war over the existence of freedom of speech. If you haven't been paying attention, here's a brief summary: US intelligence agencies and the FBI pressured social media platforms, including X, to censor and suppress protected free speech, opponents of the Democratic party, and non-approved government narratives, such as the Covid lab leak, which by the way is not a theory.

When Musk purchased X, he exposed the government's censorship blob and the big tech companies' collaboration to censor the opposition. This effectively kicked off the 1A movement.

The movement could go into hyperdrive, as Musk posted on X, "Given the relentless attacks on free speech, I am going to fund a national signature campaign in support of the First Amendment."

Democrats and Republicans on the X platform responded to Musk's posts, eagerly waiting to sign the signature campaign. The goal is to collect enough signatures in support of 1A. These signatures will likely be presented to government officials, organizations, or other decision-makers as a form of advocacy or as a way to initiate change and ensure that the censorship blob, woke corporations, progressive lawmakers, and radical leftist think tanks stop undermining 1A.

Here's what X users are saying:

You’re going to go down in the history books.



Not just for Tesla and SpaceX.



But for saving free speech. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) April 18, 2024

It’s insane that we have to do this given what this country was founded on. — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) April 18, 2024

But that hurts the mainstream media's narrative. pic.twitter.com/CHd61iNnK8 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 18, 2024

Elon stands for free speech pic.twitter.com/dFiRRlvbHZ — Dividend Hero (@HeroDividend) April 18, 2024

However, what could signatures do in an election year while 1A has been under routine assault by far-left billionaire George Soros' dark money funding leftist groups? Maybe Musk should form or fund nonprofits that promote 1A to combat far-left causes that undermine the Constitution.