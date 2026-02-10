Musk Offers Legal Fees For Anyone Sued Who 'Speaks The Truth' About Epstein

Authored by Rachel Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said he will pay the legal fees of anyone who speaks out about alleged perpetrators whose names have been redacted from the Jeffrey Epstein files and is sued as a result.

Elon Musk attends a dinner hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, on Nov. 18, 2025. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The Tesla CEO made the offer in response to a public service announcement played on Super Bowl Sunday that featured women alleging abuse by Epstein and his associates.

The 40-second video clip notes that 3 million files related to the late sex offender have not yet been released. The women are depicted holding photographs of their younger selves, with black boxes to symbolize redactions over their mouths. The accusers then reiterate their commitment to standing together to demand the full truth about Epstein’s criminal network. They then urge Attorney General Pam Bondi, “It’s time for the truth.”

Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh questioned on Musk’s platform, X, why the women had not publicly named their alleged abusers, and suggested they could do so safely through congressional advocates.

Walsh wrote on Sunday, “For those claiming that they can’t name names because they’ll be sued: they could simply give the names to any of their many (and mostly very recent) advocates in congress, who could read the names out loud from the floor, insulating themselves and these women from any litigation. But they refuse to do that. Why?”

Redactions

Musk posted in response to Walsh: “I will pay for the defense of anyone who speaks the truth about this and is sued for doing so.”

The offer could potentially give financial protection to victims who fear legal retaliation for naming individuals linked to Epstein, who died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on multiple charges of trafficking minors. His death was ruled a suicide.

Musk’s own name is one of many mentioned in the latest release of more than 3 million Epstein-related files into the public domain on January 31, although he has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Documents show Musk and Epstein exchanged messages between 2012 and 2014, discussing possible visits to Epstein’s private island, Little St James. One email from November 2012 includes Musk asking, “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

Musk has denied ever visiting the island, stating in a post on X that he “refused” Epstein’s repeated invitations and declined to fly on the financier’s private jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express.” He added that when he called for the release of the files, he was aware that his correspondence with Epstein could be misinterpreted and used to smear his reputation.

“I don’t care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls,” he wrote on X following the release of the files on Jan. 31.

Marina Lacerda, an accuser in the Jeffrey Epstein case, speaks during a press conference and rally in support of the victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Sept. 3, 2025. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

The documents released include flight lists, financial ledgers, and email correspondence, with the Justice Department saying many were redacted to protect victims.

The latest tranche of files referenced several high profile names from the world of tech and big business, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, as well as high-profile politicians, including former United States President Bill Clinton and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Lawmakers Allowed

Musk made his offer prior to the Department of Justice announcing on Monday it will allow members of Congress to review unredacted files, according to a letter sent to lawmakers.

The letter said that lawmakers, but not members of the public, will be able to review unredacted versions of files that the government has released to comply with a law passed by Congress last year.

There are several terms and conditions imposed on lawmakers, who will need to give 24 hours’ notice before being granted access to the files. They will only be able to review the files on computers at the Department of Justice. Only lawmakers, not their staff, may view the files, and while note-taking is allowed, they will not be permitted to make copies.

Among the many high-profile names in the latest files is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, whose revealed association with Epstein had already caused him to be stripped of his royal title by his brother, British monarch King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace Statement

Police in the UK are assessing claims that the former duke shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Epstein.

Buckingham Palace said on Monday it was ready to support any police investigation into Charles’s brother after emails suggested Mountbatten-Windsor might have shared confidential British trade documents with Epstein in his capacity as trade envoy in late 2010.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.

“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

Mountbatten-Windsor has previously denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein links, which are known to have continued after Epstein was convicted for soliciting a minor in 2008.

Thames Valley Police said last week said it was assessing allegations that a 26-year-old woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with the former duke in 2010.

The then-Prince of Wales (L) and with the then-Duke of York on Christmas Day in 2017. Joe Giddens/PA

Charles stripped his younger brother of his titles following the posthumous release of a book by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, when she was a teenager.

In 2022, the duke settled a lawsuit with Giuffre, who accused him of having sex with her when she was 17, after they were introduced by Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor said he has no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre, who was the most high-profile campaigner for Epstein’s victims before her sudden death in Western Australia in April 2025, and was involved in multiple lawsuits against those she accused of exploiting her.

Authorities said Giuffre’s death was not suspicious, although some members of her family have expressed doubts that she took her own life, and a full inquest has yet to take place.

Lauren Hersh, national director of World Without Exploitation, which produced the public information film released on Feb. 8, said in an emailed statement: “Moving forward, the Department of Justice must take every effort to prioritize the privacy and safety of the survivors, who have bravely come forward with their stories over the past decades. We will not stop until survivors get the transparency and accountability they deserve.”

