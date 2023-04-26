Musk Slams DNC's "Backroom Dealing" As Committee Remains Silent On Primary Debates

Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times,

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of doing “far too much backroom dealing” amid reports that it won’t be holding any Democratic Party primary debates this year after President Joe Biden announced he is running for re-election.

Musk’s comment came in response to an April 25 post on Twitter by the “Young Turks” host Cenk Uygur condemning the move.

The DNC has “already announced that it will not allow any debates in the 2024 primary,” Uygur said. “Biden is not to be challenged. Everyone on the Democratic side must shut up and fall in line. Not having debates is undemocratic and ridiculous. No progressive should agree to this kind of power grab.”

We will do our best to support candidates from all parties, so that the public may make the most informed choice.



Far too much back room dealing seems to be happening. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2023

The DNC has not publicly stated that it will not be holding any primary debates in the upcoming election cycle, however, self-help author and Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson posted on Twitter on April 24 that the DNC “plans no primary debates.”

“As though there simply ARE no other candidates … no other ideas we should discuss about ways to win in 2024, or other ideas we should discuss about ways to repair the country. Too many people are too smart to accept this,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, a recent Washington Post report states that the Democratic Party has “no plans to sponsor primary debates,” despite multiple candidates vying for the party’s nomination.

Twitter to Support All Candidates

At its winter meeting in February, the DNC declared, “We stand ready to help President Biden win both the primary and the general election.”

The Epoch Times has contacted the DNC for comment.

In responding to Uygur’s tweet, billionaire Musk said that Twitter will “do our best to support candidates from all parties, so that the public may make the most informed choice.”

Elsewhere, Musk responded to a similar tweet from Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.—the son of former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy—who has also previously condemned the DNC’s alleged decision not to hold any debates this election cycle.

“I have known and liked Joe Biden for many years, but we differ profoundly on fundamental issues such as corporate influence in government, censorship, civil liberties, poverty, corruption, and war policy, among others,” Kennedy posted on Twitter. “I look forward to engaging him in debates and town hall meetings, in a primary election that is honest, civil, and transparent. I invite him into a new era of respectful dialog in these times of division.”

Biden Announces Another Presidential Run

Responding to the tweet, Musk declared, “You and other candidates deserve that opportunity!”

Musk’s comments come shortly after President Joe Biden officially announced his 2024 reelection campaign in a video on April 25 in which he took aim at what he dubbed “MAGA extremists” and declared that his administration had been fighting for America’s “freedom” and democracy since he took office.

“This is the United States of America and there’s nothing, simply nothing we cannot do if we do it together,” Biden stated in the video.

Commenting on Biden’s announcement, Republican candidate former President Donald Trump called him the “most corrupt president in American history,” while taking aim at soaring inflation, declining wages, the recent bank failure and energy crisis, all of which have occurred under Biden’s watch.

“You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our Nation in just a few short years. Not even close,” Trump said in a statement.

While it is unclear if any Democratic primary debates will go ahead this year, the first Republican primary debate is set to kick off in August in Milwaukee.