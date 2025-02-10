Musk Slams 'Genocidal Lunatic' South African Leader For 'Chanting Kill The White Farmers'

On Sunday, African American Entrepreneur and head of DOGE, Elon Musk, took aim at South African political leader Julius Malema for what Musk called 'openly racist' policies.

Musk called Malema - leader of the communist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, a 'genocidal lunatic', sharing a past clip of Malema telling a crowd to 'cut the throat of whiteness.'

This genocidal lunatic is the leader of a significant political party in the South African parliament https://t.co/YKRgjdlW2p — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

He is chanting kill the white farmers to a cheering stadium https://t.co/SYKFc1ntOU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2025

Musk called for 'immediate sanctions' on Malema, who he says should also be branded an 'international criminal' over his 'Kill the Boer' chants heard throughout the clip - referring to white farmers.

In 2023, Musk shared the same clip of Malema, writing at the time: "They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa."

They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. @CyrilRamaphosa, why do you say nothing? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023

However as NDTV notes, The chant, historically linked to Peter Mokaba, a former African National Congress (ANC) youth leader, is rooted in the anti-apartheid struggle of the 1990s. Mr Mokaba, who died in 2002, argued that it was a metaphor rather than a literal call to violence. In 2022, South Africa's Equality Court ruled that the slogan did not constitute hate speech under the country's legal framework.

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has a history of making radical statements. His party, founded after his expulsion from the ANC, is now South Africa's third-largest and advocates for land nationalisation and wealth redistribution. These policies have gained support among many township residents who feel economically excluded even after apartheid ended. The EFF secured 11 per cent of the vote in the last national elections. Mr Malema made the controversial chant during the EFF's 10th anniversary rally in July 2023, where he told supporters, "We are taking government in 2024. The revolution in South Africa is guaranteed."

Malema slit back at Musk in 2023, calling him "illiterate," and saying that "the only thing that protects him is his white skin."

Last week the Trump administration suspended US funding to South Africa in response to the country's new controversial expropriation law which allows the state to seize land.

President Trump accused the country of "treating certain classes of people very badly," adding "It is a bad situation that the Radical Left Media doesn’t want to so much as mention."

"A massive Human Rights violation, at a minimum, is happening for all to see. The United States won’t stand for it, we will act," Trump continued.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a bill into law on Jan. 23 that allows provincial and national authorities to “expropriate land in the public interest” for various reasons, “subject to just and equitable compensation being paid.”

The expropriation law aims to address racial disparities in land ownership. 30 years after the apartheid system was abandoned, most farmland remains owned by white people.

Also last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio skipped the G20 meeting held in South Africa in protest of their policies governing expropriation and climate.

In a post on social media platform X, Rubio accused South Africa of promoting “DEI and climate change,” which he suggested was a form of “anti-Americanism.”

“South Africa is doing very bad things,” Rubio said. “Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote ‘solidarity, equality, and sustainability.’”