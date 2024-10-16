Musk Stumps For Trump In Pennsylvania, Donates Nearly $75 Million To PAC

Businessman Elon Musk is touring Pennsylvania until Monday to stump for former President Donald Trump, where he'll give talks to votors across the state.

"Tomorrow night through Monday, I will be giving a series of talks throughout Pennsylvania," Musk wrote early Wednesday on X. "If you’d like to attend one of my talks, there’s no attendance fee. You just need to have signed our petition supporting free speech & right to bear arms & have voted in this election."

"To clarify, you need have voted in Pennsylvania," he added.

Of note, the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state, is Oct. 21.

Meanwhile, Musk has donated nearly $75 million to his America PAC, and was the sole donor of $74,950,020 according to the Federal Elections Commission (FEC).

The PAC set a goal to get 1 million voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina to sign the petition in support of the First and Second Amendments by Oct. 21.

"Sign our petition in defense of YOUR Constitutional rights to Free Speech & Bear Arms!" the PAC wrote on X earlier this month. "For each registered swing state voter you refer that signs the petition, you get $47!"

As the Epoch Times notes further, Musk is the world’s wealthiest person, with a net worth of $246.8 billion, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list.

He announced the launch of the America PAC back in May, stating at the time that it was created to “support candidates who believe in the core values of America.”

According to its mission statement, America PAC was created to support six key values: secure borders, sensible spending, safe cities, a fair justice system, self-protection, and free speech.

The super PAC has since become the seventh-largest outside spender during the 2024 election cycle, spending a total of $106,031,817, according to a tally by OpenSecrets.

The pro-Trump super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc, has spent $253,970,695 this election cycle, and the pro-Harris super PAC, Fast Forward USA, has spent $263,417,307 according to the non-profit.