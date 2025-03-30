Wisconsin AG Sues Musk Over $1 Million Giveaways, Loses, Then Appeals To State Supremes

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has appealed directly to the state Supreme Court, after an appeals court slapped down a Friday attempt to sue Elon Musk and his PAC to block a $1 million giveaway to Wisconsin voters.

Dem AG Josh Kaul is now asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to step in just hours ahead of Elon Musk’s event in Green Bay, asking the court to block Musk from giving any payments to Wisconsin voters as Musk campaigns for conservative court candidate Brad Schimel pic.twitter.com/ajYO4Kg1Vs — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) March 30, 2025

In his original lawsuit, Kaul said he was trying to stop an “egregious” and illegal scheme to sway voters days before a pivotal state Supreme Court election.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks at an event in Milwaukee, Wis., on Oct. 27, 2022. Morry Gash, File/AP Photo

As the Epoch Times notes further, Kaul’s original complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court on March 28, targets Musk’s announcement that two Wisconsin voters would be picked to receive $1 million each at a Sunday event—on the condition that they vote in the April 1 election. The high-stakes election will determine whether the high court remains a 4–3 liberal majority or flips to a conservative majority.

In a since-deleted post on social media on March 27, Musk wrote: “I will also personally hand over two checks for a million dollars each in appreciation for you taking the time to vote. This is super important.”

Musk later clarified his plans in a new post on X on March 28.

“On Sunday night, I will give a talk in Wisconsin,” Musk wrote. “To clarify a previous post, entrance is limited to those who have signed the petition in opposition to activist judges. I will also hand over checks for a million dollars to 2 people to be spokesmen for the petition.”

According to Kaul’s lawsuit, Musk’s March 27 post violated a Wisconsin Statute that prohibits offering financial incentives to cast a vote. The Wisconsin attorney general is seeking emergency relief to block the payouts, arguing that Musk’s plan violates state election laws.

“Musk’s announcement of his intention to pay $1 million to two Wisconsin electors who attend his event on Sunday night, specifically conditioned on their having voted in the upcoming April 3, 2025, Wisconsin Supreme Court election, is a blatant attempt to violate Wis. Stat. § 12.11,” the complaint states. “This must not happen.”

The lawsuit notes that Musk’s since-deleted post had garnered over 19 million views before it was taken down and was widely reported by the news media. While the complaint acknowledges that Musk removed the first post, it notes that, as of Friday afternoon, neither Musk nor America PAC had issued a statement rescinding the initial payout offer.

“Upon information and belief, despite taking down the X.com post, neither Musk nor America PAC have announced that the plan to make two $1 million payments to Wisconsin electors who have voted in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election has been cancelled,” Kaul wrote. He called on the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would bar Musk from any further promotion of the million-dollar gifts and prevent him from making the payments.

Musk’s attorney was not immediately reachable for comment. While Musk has not publicly commented on the lawsuit directly, he shared a post on X describing the lawsuit as “lawfare” and a “desperate attempt” by Democrats who are “terrified Elon is going to activate Wisconsinites to vote.”

The legal battle unfolds against the backdrop of a high-stakes race that could reshape Wisconsin’s political and judicial landscape. Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel, a Republican, is facing off against Democratic Dane County Judge Susan Crawford for a 10-year term that will decide the ideological tilt of the court.

Musk’s America PAC launched a petition campaign earlier this month offering $100 to registered voters who signed a pledge opposing “activist judges.” The PAC also promised an additional $100 for each referral made by the signer.

“Judges should interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas,” the petition reads. “By signing below, I’m rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role—interpreting, not legislating.”

Though recipients of the money are not required to vote in a particular way, Kaul referred to the petition in his complaint, arguing that the entire effort undermines election integrity and violates Wisconsin law.

This is not the first time Musk’s PAC has offered money to eligible voters before an election. During last year’s presidential election, America PAC ran a similar campaign offering $1 million per day to randomly selected petition signers in swing states, along with $100 bonuses in Pennsylvania.