Musk Unveils 'America Party' To Challenge 'One-Party System' That's 'Bankrupting Our Country'

One day after his latest poll asking his followers on X whether the USA needs a new political party, Elon Musk announced on Saturday that the "America party has formed."

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!" Musk wrote.

"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

The announcement comes after 1,248,856 people voted 'yes' to whether he should "create the America Party."

Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!



Should we create the America Party? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2025

The announcement comes one day after President Donald Trump signed his signature tax and spending bill, which Musk has vehemently opposed for weeks, and which resulted in a very public falling out with Trump - whose campaign Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars promoting.

Musk also led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which found billions of dollars in waste, fraud and abuse - virtually none of which was included in Trump's so-called "Big Beautiful Bill."

While the Trump-Musk spat has simmered in recent weeks, Trump earlier this week threatened to cut off billions of dollars in subsidies to Musk's companies.

Meanwhile, Musk foe Steve Bannon tore into the plan for a third political party - saying on his "War Room" podcast on Friday: "The foul, the buffoon. Elmo the Mook, formerly known as Elon Musk, Elmo the Mook. He’s today, in another smear, and this — only a foreigner could do this — think about it, he’s got up on, he’s got up on Twitter right now, a poll about starting an America Party, a non-American starting an America Party."

"No, brother, you’re not an American. You’re a South African and if we take enough time and prove the facts of that, you should be deported because it’s a crime of what you did — among many," Bannon added.

Musk, meanwhile, wrote on Friday that "The fat, drunken slob called Bannon will go back to prison and this time for a long time. He has a lifetime of crime to pay for."