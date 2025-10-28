Musk's Anti-Woke Grokipedia Has Landed - Hosts 900,000 Articles On Day 1

Elon Musk's anti-woke alternative to Wikipedia -- an aspiration he announced less than a month ago -- went live on Monday, with "Grokipedia" already boasting nearly 900,000 articles by the end of its first day. "The goal of Grok and Grokipedia.com is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We will never be perfect, but we shall nonetheless strive towards that goal," Musk wrote on X, referring to the launch-day Grokipedia as Version 0.1, and promising that "Version 1.0 will be 10X better."

The Grokipedia home page presents a clean, no-nonsense interface

Grokipedia is powered by xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence company that also drives the generative AI "Grok" chatbot. Many of the pages we sampled are extremely comprehensive, detailed and lengthy. Journalists and social media users quickly set out to compare how the two sites differ in covering controversial topics. For example, regarding gender transition, the New York Times reported that "[Grokipedia] said medical treatment for transgender people was based on evidence that was 'limited and of low quality' [while] Wikipedia’s corresponding page said scientific understanding of the subject had existed for decades." We also observed that Grokipedia's page covers theories that the huge spike in trans identification since the early 2010s may be driven by "social influence or contagion."

Wikipedia vs. Grokipedia



Wikipedia smears RFK Jr as a “conspiracy theorist and anti-vaccine activist” in the first sentence, while Grokipedia sticks to the facts.



I’m switching to Grokipedia 👍 pic.twitter.com/OvumKlvjQW — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 27, 2025

Wikipedia, launched in 2001, has grown into the seventh most-visited website globally, boasting over 7 million articles across 329 languages and attracting more than 4 billion visits each month. Officially, Wikipedia operates under the policies of "verifiability" and "neutrality," but in practice, the world's largest online encyclopedia is routinely manipulated by activists ranging from progressive leftists seeking to dominate the culture war to West Bank settlers working to mold opinions about the State of Israel.

The brainwashing risk is no longer confined to everyday human users, as today's leading AI models draw heavily on the supposed facts found on Wikipedia pages. Having said that, many Grokipedia 0.1 entries on uncontroversial topics have passages that are word-for-word identical to their Wikipedia counterparts. In September, responding to a question posed by an X user about Grok's use of Wikipedia, Musk said, "We should have this fixed by end of year."

🚨 🇺🇸 GROKIPEDIA VS WIKIPEDIA: TWO VERSIONS OF JAN 6



Grokipedia’s entry describes Jan. 6 as a riot — factual, chronological, and restrained.



It cites crowd breaches, security failures, and prosecutions without assigning political intent.



Wikipedia calls it an “attempted coup”… https://t.co/WHJX68rlel pic.twitter.com/i70gHWdsdM — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 28, 2025

While Grokipedia content is being created by AI, Wikipedia content is written by millions of volunteer contributors, whose sourcing is limited by an official color-coded list of sites given grades such as "generally reliable" (green) or "generally unreliable" (red). Hardcore leftist outlets Mother Jones and the SPLC get the top green rating, as do MSNBC and CNN. Fox News gets a middling yellow "marginally reliable" rating, while ZeroHedge is red due to "propagation of conspiracy theories." Antiwar.com, which we've found to be exceedingly well-sourced while observing high journalistic standards, is also off-limits.

In January, Musk lashed out at Wikipedia over content on his biographical page saying his gesture at a 2024 Trump inauguration event "was compared to a Nazi salute or fascist salute." Urging donors to stop financing Wikipedia, Musk said, "Since legacy media propaganda is considered a ‘valid’ source by Wikipedia, it naturally simply becomes an extension of legacy media propaganda!”

So far, Grokipedia has about one-seventh the number of pages as Wikipedia, so some of your favorite spicy topics may not be covered yet. Take it for a spin at Grokipedia.com.