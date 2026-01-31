Muslim Leaders In Italian City Demand Removal Of Plastic Pig From Deli Shop Window

Via Remix News,

A plastic pig displayed in the window of a newly opened delicatessen on the Piazza dei Signori in the Italian city of Padua has triggered a local controversy after a senior representative of the city’s Muslim community called for its removal, arguing that it is offensive and inappropriate.

The pig, placed in the window of the deli Mortadella… e Non Solo, is used to advertise the shop’s sandwiches and cured meats, which are primarily made from pork.

According to Il Giornale, Salim El Mauoed, the regional vice president of Padua’s Muslim community, urged both the shop’s owners and local authorities to intervene, describing the display as “in bad taste” and offensive to Muslims who pass through the area.

There is no legal basis requiring the business to remove the display.

The pig imagery is a central part of the shop’s branding and appears not only in the window but also in its logo, promotional materials, and merchandise shared publicly on social media.

El Mauoed’s request has drawn criticism from some politicians and residents, who argue that it amounts to interference with lawful commercial activity and undermines the principle of civil coexistence.

They contend that living together in a pluralistic society necessarily involves accepting visible expressions of different cultures, religions, and dietary traditions, particularly when those expressions are neither targeted nor discriminatory.

Il Giornale reports that some members of the local Muslim community believe symbols seen as contrary to Islamic religious precepts should be avoided in shared urban spaces.

Others, however, have warned that removing a legal and commonplace commercial symbol risks establishing a precedent in which religious objections could reshape long-established customs and everyday practices.

The newspaper also notes that the deli employs Muslim staff, some of whom have publicly defended the display, saying the plastic pig simply reflects the nature of the business and is not intended to offend anyone.

The pig remains on display for now.

