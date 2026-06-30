'Muslim Theme Park Experience' Sparks Fierce Backlash In 'Two-Tier' UK

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

A theme park in Britain has received intense backlash for marketing exclusive access, halal vendors and Islamic stalls, effectively sidelining non-Muslims.

Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes is handing its rides and grounds to a day promoted as reserved exclusively for the Muslim community. Organisers described it as a "Muslim Theme Park experience" with unlimited rides, halal food vendors, Islamic stalls, kids' activities and limited tickets sold primarily to that group.

Promotional material from Mubarak Moments, the group behind the event, highlights "a theme park reserved exclusively for the Muslim community" and "exclusive access... for one evening only," effectively confirming the event is a faith-targeted buyout of a family theme park.

Another day in 2026 Britain: Gulliver's Land hosting a 'Muslim Theme Park Experience' with halal only vibes and Islamic stalls.



Faith, fun & family... for some. Where's the English family day?



Imagine the outrage if they had an English only day. pic.twitter.com/27zDtZJsb7 — British Bastard ?? (@BritishBastardX) June 29, 2026

A Milton Keynes local community hub post on Facebook stated "This event has been independently organised by a Muslim community group, so naturally its primary focus is on bringing the Muslim community together, just as any community group would when organising an event for its members."

The post continued, "That said, there is nothing to suggest that people of other faiths or backgrounds are unable to attend and enjoy the event. Everyone is welcome to attend in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding."

It added, "As with any community-led event, it is expected that those attending will be supportive of the organisers, respectful of the event's purpose, and considerate of everyone present."

Some suggested the event was fake, manufactured as rage bait, but the organiser's original post is here:

Note how the image on that post features a Muslim family, where as in the other image that element has been removed.

Responses poured in immediately. One user summed up the widespread frustration: "Two-tier Britain in full effect. While English culture gets sidelined and mocked, we're funding and celebrating parallel societies on our own soil. Gulliver's Land should be for British families, not imported theocracies."

Exactly.



Two-tier Britain in full effect.



While English culture gets sidelined and mocked, we're funding and celebrating parallel societies on our own soil.



Gulliver's Land should be for British families, not imported theocracies.



This nonsense ends when we take back... — Harry Lines??????? (@HarryLines7) June 29, 2026

Others asked the obvious follow-up questions that never receive answers from officials or venue managers: when is the Christian family day, the English-only evening, or the Jewish community slot? Calls for boycott spread quickly. Several noted the hypocrisy directly: if the same marketing had read "reserved exclusively for the English community," every equality body, media outlet and politician would have descended within hours.

How does this support multiculturism – this is deeply divisive.

When will people be told to sit at the back of the bus for segregation! Wake up to Racism in all its guises! — MPsFailPeople (@MPsFailPeople) June 29, 2026

When is the Christian, Jewish, Sikh Theme park experience day? — Ben Graham (@BenGrahamUK) June 29, 2026

not very inclusive — The Celtic Patriot (@Celticpatriot_) June 29, 2026

While Americans reading this might think it's another example of how far teh UK has fallen, this is also going on over there, in Texas of all places.

Earlier this year a taxpayer-funded indoor waterpark in Grand Prairie, Texas - the $88 million Epic Waters facility built with public sales tax money - advertised its 3rd Annual DFW Epic Eid celebration as a "Muslims only" event. Flyers specified modest dress rules including burkinis for women, halal-slaughtered meat, a private prayer room, and Islamic etiquette such as lowered gaze around the opposite sex.

Backlash forced organisers to edit the language to "modest dress only" and "all are welcome," yet the underlying restrictions remained visible in FAQs. Critics pointed out the obvious double standard: a publicly funded venue effectively closed to regular visitors for a faith-specific gathering.

The outrage was immediate and effective. Texas Governor Greg Abbott threatened to withhold $530,000 in state grants from the city if the discriminatory event proceeded. Grand Prairie officials canceled it.

Perhaps an even more disturbing development in Texas is the East Plano Islamic Community project, rebranded as The Meadow. This planned development of 1,000 homes, a mosque and schools has drawn concerns over potential Sharia enforcement inside what amounts to a parallel community.

NEW: 'Muslim City' in Texas gets legal win after a judge ordered that the state must comply with developers.



The East Plano Islamic Community (EPIC), which has now been rebranded to The Meadow, will feature 1,000 homes, a mosque, schools, and more.



Texas leaders are worried... pic.twitter.com/HoSvNeV307 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 30, 2026

Governor Abbott has been clear that Sharia law, Sharia cities and no-go zones have no place in Texas. Developers still secured a legal win ordering state compliance.

Meanwhile, back in the UK, multiple landlords have advertised rental properties exclusively for Muslims in breach of the Equality Act 2010. Ads on Facebook, Gumtree and Telegram specified "Muslim only," "only for Muslims," or "for 2 Muslim boys or 2 Muslim girls." Some targeted Muslim students only. These are not fringe cases. Investigations found dozens of such listings operating in plain sight while authorities focus enforcement resources elsewhere.

Any native British landlord attempting the reverse - advertising "English only" or "Christian only" - would face immediate investigation, fines and media pile-ons. The asymmetry is the definition of two-tier treatment.

Britain's own institutions have tilted the field further. All members of the government's "anti-Muslim hostility" advisory group have documented links to Islamist organisations. The state effectively handed rule-writing power over "hostility" definitions to the very networks that benefit from reduced scrutiny.

Schools received official guidance urging staff and pupils to report perceived "anti-Muslim hostility," creating an Orwellian atmosphere where questioning Islamic practices or parallel societies risks being treated as thoughtcrime.

The same authorities that move swiftly against native dissent have shown remarkable tolerance for actual criminal networks. Sadiq Khan once claimed there were no grooming gangs in London. Police are currently investigating around 4,000 cases.

None of this is about preventing people from celebrating their faith. It is about whether public venues, taxpayer assets and the legal system treat every community by the same rules. When theme parks, waterparks and housing markets begin carving out faith-exclusive zones while the host population is told any reciprocal preference is bigotry, the social contract fractures.

Texas demonstrated that elected leaders can still draw a line against explicit religious discrimination in public facilities and win. Britain's trajectory has been the opposite: accommodation of separatism, institutional capture by one-sided "hostility" definitions, and native families left wondering why their own cultural continuity receives less protection than imported alternatives.

The Gulliver's Land episode is simply the latest visible symptom. It will not be the last unless the underlying policy of mass low-assimilation immigration and selective multiculturalism is reversed. Equal rights mean equal rules. Anything less is not tolerance - it is managed decline.

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