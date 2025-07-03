My Wray Or The Highway: New Report Raises Troubling Questions Over The FBI Spiking Report Contradicting Director

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

Newly declassified FBI documents obtained by Fox raise troubling questions over the FBI allegedly spiking findings that contradicted the testimony of then-FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The FBI had uncovered a Chinese conspiracy to influence the election in favor of then-President Joe Biden, including the creation of false driver’s licenses.

Wray denied that such efforts were occurring and the FBI reportedly proceeded to effectively bury the report.

Agents had found that the Chinese manufactured fake driver’s licenses and shipped them to the U.S. in a scheme to help Biden. That not only contradicted the narrative of the election, but Wray’s testimony.

Wray testified before Congress that the FBI had not seen any coordinated voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election:

“We have not seen historically any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it is by mail or otherwise.”

However, that does not appear to be true.

The FBI “recalled” the reporting after his testimony “in order to re-interview the source.” It also directed “recipients” of the original report to “destroy all copies of the original report and remove the original report from all computer holdings.”

In a letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R, Iowa), Assistant FBI Director Marshall Yates stated that “Although the source was reengaged and provided additional context to support the initial IIR, FBI Headquarters maintained its position not to republish the report.”

Of course, there is little interest in most of the media on this foreign interference story despite the allegations of a cover up before the election.

Critics are alleging a cover up with FBI agents effectively told that it is my Wray or the highway when it came to Chinese interference with the election.