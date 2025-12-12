MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell To Run For Governor Of Minnesota

Authored by Arjun Singh via The Epoch Times,

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, Inc. and a widely known political supporter of President Donald Trump, announced via social media on Dec. 11 that he is running for governor of Minnesota in the 2026 general election.

Lindell is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), the Democratic Party’s vice-presidential nominee in the 2024 presidential election, who is running for a third term.

“You know that I overcame my addiction to drugs. You know that I founded amazingly successful companies. You know that I have been relentless in making people aware of the fraud in our elections,” wrote Lindell on his campaign website.

“I’ll stand for you against government-sponsored theft of your livelihood via exploding property taxes, excessive fees, and unfair sales taxes,” he added.

Lindell joins a large field of Republican politicians seeking the nomination, including Minnesota House Speaker Lisa DeMuth and Scott Jensen, the former Republican nominee for governor in the 2022 election.

Lindell gained national prominence during Trump’s first presidential term for his vocal and energized advocacy for Trump, especially in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Lindell’s campaign platform promises a reduction in property taxes, a drop in sales taxes on in-person purchases to 5 percent, and school reform.

He has also drawn attention to an ongoing controversy involving alleged fraud in the state’s social services system during the COVID-19 pandemic, where more than $1 billion in public funds were allegedly embezzled.

Opponents of Walz have alleged that he was aware of the fraud, but did not stop it due to the involvement of members of the Somali community in Minneapolis, a politically influential constituency for Democrats that includes Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Walz has denied the allegations.