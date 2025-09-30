After multiple UAV sightings over sensitive military sites and airports in Denmark the government has instituted a temporary ban on all civilian UAV flights across the country. The ban is in preparation for the European Union summit in Copenhagen held on October 1st and 2nd.

The ministry said the decision was made in order to "simplify security work" for the police, and they could not accept "foreign drones creating uncertainty and disruption". Denmark is one of several European countries that have reported "drone incidents" in recent weeks, with unidentified drones sighted above Danish military sites as recently as Saturday.

In their statement announcing the ban, the transport ministry said police were on "significantly increased alert" ahead of this week's summit and that they needed to "take care of Danes and our guests". The ban will remain in place until 3 October, and violations could result in a fine or imprisonment for up to two years.

The incidents in Europe, which have largely been blamed on Russia as an act of "hybrid warfare", remain largely unexplained. However, they are similar to the numerous drone sightings over protected sites in the Northeastern US last year. The event inspired mass public concerns after officials suggested the car-sized drones might be a test of American security by a foreign enemy like Iran.

It should be noted that these drones did not have a Remote ID signal required by FAA rules. Remote ID is a module or software package on larger drones which transmits a signal identifying the owner's information and location.

New Jersey banned civilian drone flights for a short time and political leaders at the state and federal level called for increased regulation on retail market drones.

After Trump entered the White House in January, his administration identified the mysterious drones as "research drones" authorized by the FAA. In other words, the Biden Administration knew the origin of the drones the entire time but allowed the public panic to fester.

Civilian and military drones flying at night a required to run lighting to help avoid mid-air collisions with aircraft. The drones sighted in Denmark used collision lights. A foreign adversary would avoid using lights so that their drones could operate covertly. They would also use smaller drones for surveillance to reduce the chances of of being noticed and tracked.

That is to say, much like the drone sightings in the US last year, it is likely that the UAVs in Denmark skies are operated by the government, or civilians that are licensed by the government.

The drone incidents could be a false flag, blamed on Russia as a provocation. Or, it could be a ploy to garner public support for a civilian drone ban. They may represent a precursor to a larger event or "attack" designed to increase tensions between Russia and Europe.

European military bases are equipped with drone triangulation technology as part of their counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) defenses. The idea that several drones could survey these bases without being identified or tracked is difficult to believe.