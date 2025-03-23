Mystery After Top Biden Prosecutor Found Dead At 43

Police in Alexandria, Virginia are investigating after a top US attorney was found dead inside her home Saturday.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica Aber was found dead in her home on Saturday. Getty Images

Police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman at 9:18 a.m., only to find former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), Jessica Aber, dead at the age of 43. Aber was nominated to her post by former president Joe Biden in 2021 - and resigned one day before President Donald Trump was sworn in in January.

Abner's cause of death is currently unknown, as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia is currently conducting its own investigation.

"We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber," said Erik Siebert, the current U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Virginia. "She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard.

"Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard. Jess was a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career. She loved EDVA and EDVA loved her back. We remain committed to her life’s work, a commitment to seeking justice, as she would have wanted."

Aber began her service for the EDVA in 2009. In 2015, she served on a detail assignment as counsel to the assistant AG for the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice until 2016, after which she served as the deputy Chief of EDVA's criminal division.

* * *

