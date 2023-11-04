NAACP Rails Against Failing Maryland Schools: "African Americans Aren't Being Educated"

Investigative journalist Chris Papst from Fox45 News' Project Baltimore has turned his focus from the massive grading scandal in Baltimore City Public Schools to neighboring Baltimore County. He uncovers a troubling trend: An alarming number of county schools have fewer than 5% of students scoring proficient in math.

More troubling student math scores. This time from @BaltCoPS - In 27 Baltimore County schools, fewer than 5% of students tested proficient in math. That means at least 95% of students were NOT proficient. @FOXBaltimore dug into the data.https://t.co/kyBN3Zsg5A — Chris Papst (@chrispapst) November 2, 2023

Based on new school data analyzed by Papst and his team, they found that in 27 schools, 15,256 students took the state test, with at least 95% failed to achieve proficiency in math. A closer examination revealed that out of these 27 schools, 17 are high schools.

That is an alarming number, but it makes sense if you look at the math scores for students going into high school. Last year, 10,299 students in Baltimore County took the 7th or 8th grade state math test and 5 percent or fewer scored proficient. That means, in all of Baltimore County Public Schools, 5 percent or fewer of seventh and eighth graders who took those tests scored proficient in math. - Papst wrote in the report

Papst spoke with Ryan Coleman, president of the Randallstown chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), who expressed concern over the new findings, stating: "African American students are not being educated."

“African American students are not being educated, and they want to keep our students in these failing schools. We can't have our children jailed, sequestered in failing schools." - Ryan Coleman: NAACP President of Randallstown (Maryland) Chapter.https://t.co/kyBN3Zsg5A — Chris Papst (@chrispapst) November 2, 2023

Coleman shared a recent survey of 700 of its members. Low test scores were reflected in the survey:

86% of respondents believe these students should have access to high-achieving magnet schools

52% of respondents are in favor of using per-pupil funds/ monies to be used for private schools.

51% of respondents are in favor of charter schools

30% of respondents are in favor of vouchers

NEWS: Maryland #NAACP surveys members-finds majority want options to ESCAPE failing schools. 52% favor public dollars for private school. 51% favor charters. Meanwhile, 27 public schools in Baltimore County have fewer than 5% of students proficient in mathhttps://t.co/4KTeOlLA70 — Chris Papst (@chrispapst) November 2, 2023

He added: "For the last ten years, it's been failing schools after failing schools. And I just think our membership is tired of it, and they just want options now."

Baltimore County and City Public Schools, two separate school systems, are overseen by Democrats. Critics argue school officials have failed the kids, squandering billions in taxpayer money. While administrators often boast about their per-student expenditure, they seldom acknowledge the decline in educational standards and plunge in student performance.

The NAACP survey also shows how the black community wants to join the conservative movement of school choice.