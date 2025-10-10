Nadler Cries Antisemitism Over RFK Circumcision Remark, Gets Harsh Reality Check

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) - the guy who said Antifa violence is a "myth," just humpty-dumptied himself into social media oblivion after both brain cells managed to produce yet another retarded comment.

In response to RFK Jr. suggesting that circumcised children have double the rate of autism - likely due to the use of Tylenol to manage the pain, Nadler cried antisemitism.

"This is an antisemitic remark. I call on all my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to clearly denounce it," Nadler wrote on X.

He was met with a blistering Community Note - pointing out that 60-80% of US males are circumcised, while Jews are roughly 2% of the population.

This is an antisemitic remark. I call on all my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to clearly denounce it. https://t.co/thmrjgCfOY — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) October 9, 2025

He also got a harsh ratio (more comments vs. likes):

The replies were also hilarious.

Sir, gentiles are allowed to have autism too — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) October 9, 2025

Didn't you poop yourself one time and had to waddle off the stage?



Ban infant circumcision. Child abuse has no place in a civilized nation. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) October 10, 2025

What the actual hell are you doing Jerry? This is not an anti semitic comment. It's not only Jewish babies who are circumcised. He doesn't say not to circumcise babies, he says not to give them Tylenol. Idiot. — Poetrypainter (@poetrypainter) October 9, 2025

Explain your conclusion since more than 1/2 of American male infants are circumcised????



Explain this chart sir. https://t.co/E8DjCkyEzF pic.twitter.com/oDhmq8eon6 — Sandi Titus (@SandiTitus1) October 9, 2025

Typical Jerry...