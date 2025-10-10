print-icon
Nadler Cries Antisemitism Over RFK Circumcision Remark, Gets Harsh Reality Check

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) - the guy who said Antifa violence is a "myth," just humpty-dumptied himself into social media oblivion after both brain cells managed to produce yet another retarded comment. 

In response to RFK Jr. suggesting that circumcised children have double the rate of autism - likely due to the use of Tylenol to manage the pain, Nadler cried antisemitism. 

"This is an antisemitic remark. I call on all my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to clearly denounce it," Nadler wrote on X.

He was met with a blistering Community Note - pointing out that 60-80% of US males are circumcised, while Jews are roughly 2% of the population. 

He also got a harsh ratio (more comments vs. likes):

The replies were also hilarious. 

Typical Jerry... 

