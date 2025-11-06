Nancy Pelosi Finally Retiring From Congress At 85

After days of speculation, former House Speaker and legendary insider trader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has formally announced that she out.

In a Thursday morning video, Pelosi announced that she won't seek reelection after completing her current term.

"There has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco.’ I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress, and I've always honored the soul of Saint Francisco — ‘Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace.' The anthem of our city," Pelosi said in a voiceover. Which 'Lord' she was referring to is unclear.

"That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative as we go forward."

Pelosi, who has been in congress since 1987 after winning a special election to replace the late Rep. Sala Burton (D-CA), served as House speaker from 2007-2011, and then again from 2019 to 2023.

Pelosi become one of President Trump's largest enemies over the past decade - dramatically tearing up his State of the Union speech in 2020, and refusing to allow the National Guard to deploy on Jan. 6.

Trump cheered Pelosi's retirement announcement - telling Fox News: "The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America," adding that she's "evil," "corrupt," and "only focused on bad things for our country."

"She was rapidly losing control of her party and it was never coming back. I’m very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice," Trump added.

Of course, she hasn't been right for a while... this was five years ago: