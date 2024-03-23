Nancy Pelosi's Son Dodges Charges In Money Laundering, Mail Fraud Scheme Linked To San Francisco Flop House

Nancy Pelosi's son has dodged the hammer of justice for a seventh time, after being excluded from a case in which two fraudsters linked to Paul Jr. are set to be sentenced in a money laundering and mail fraud scheme involving "shady dealings over a San Francisco flop house that Pelosi Jr. claimed to own," the Daily Mail reports.

Bill Garlock and Gina Rodriguez scammed investors into fronting over $1 million for supposed real estate ventures, and instead used the cash to pay for their lifestyle - including rent, loan repayments, credit card bills, and 'horse-related expenses,' according to San Francisco federal prosecutors.

The two obtained money from investors "by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises, and by means of concealment of material facts, including through the use of half-truths," according to a 2022 indictment.

One project which the pair presented to duped investors was the renovation of a dilapidated mixed-use building at the corner of Utah and 24th Street, which Paul Pelosi Jr. claimed to own 20% of - and was involved in a 2017 bribery scheme to obtain permits for the property, a move which led to the imprisonment of a city official and an engineering consultant following an FBI sting.

The property, located in the Mission District of San Francisco, has a troubled past of code violations and squalid conditions. In other words, a flop house.

Pelosi Jr. was listed as the selling realtor on transaction documents of this mixed-use building in the Mission District of San Francisco when it (pictured) was bought in 2017 by Feng 24th LLC, a company controlled by Garlock and Rodriguez

Pelosi Jr. was not charged in the bribery scheme, and was only listed as "Client 9" in the complaint.

In 2017, he was listed as the selling realtor on transaction documents as part of a sale to Feng 24th, LLC - a company controlled by Garlock and Rodriguez. As the Mail further reports, "according to the property manager and permit applications, Pelosi Jr. continued to be intimately involved with the flop house after its sale to the two fraudsters."

"But he is nowhere to be seen in the July 2022 indictment leveled against Garlock, 74, and Rodriguez, 57, in a Northern California federal court," according to the report.

Garlock and Rodriguez were indicted on 15 counts of money laundering and mail fraud, including a scheme to bilk $400,000 from investors in the 24th Street property.

According to prosecutors, Garlock failed to list himself on Feng 24th LLC's filings despite having "substantial control" over the firm which owned the Pelosi-linked property.

Pelosi Jr.'s ties to the building, and the shady dealings around it, appear to be both financial and personal. DailyMail.com previously revealed that Pelosi Jr. had a romantic relationship with the building's former owner, Karena Feng – and that she sued him in 2019 claiming that he conspired with Garlock and Rodriguez to scam her out of the property. In one email obtained by DailyMail.com, Pelosi Jr. wrote to Feng: 'I am list [sic] as the real estate agent for the transaction and have been working hard for you for over two years. In January 2016, you and your family made me an officer of Feng RE with a 20 percent ownership. As an officer and owner of Feng RE, I want the best outcome for your and your family.' -Daily Mail

Nicole Bulick, Pelosi's ex-girlfriend, says that the FBI interviewed Paul Jr. three times about the 24th Street property, while business associate Naveen Singha also said agents interviewed him about Pelosi Jr.'s links to the building.

"Paul's been under FBI [questioning] like three times over this," the 48-year-old Bulick told the Mail. "Maybe in the summer of 2017… The FBI looked at this for almost two years. They called me too… He went and spoke with the FBI three times."

And according to the Mail, this is the seventh federal case linked to Pelosi Jr. for which he hasn't been charged.

DailyMail.com has previously revealed:

The 52-year-old joined the board of a biofuel company after it defrauded investors according to an SEC ruling, and whose CEO was convicted after bribing Georgia officials

Pelosi Jr. was president of an environmental investment firm that turned out to be a front for two convicted fraudsters

He joined a lithium mining company and received millions of shares, allegedly issued as part of a massive $164million fraud

He was vice president of a company previously embroiled in an investigation of scam calls that targeted senior citizens

He has close business ties with a man accused by the Department of Justice of running a fake UN charity that stole investors' money

A medical company Pelosi Jr. worked for tested drugs on people without FDA authorization, according to an FDA investigation

A permit expeditor and a city official were imprisoned over a bribery scheme of cash for permits, with Pelosi Jr. as one of their clients

Maybe Hunter Biden should speak with Paul Jr.'s attorney?