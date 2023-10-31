National Archives Sued, Reveals Existence Of 82,000 Pages Of Joe Biden Emails Using Pseudonym

Thanks to Hunter Biden's laptop, we learned in 2021 that while serving as vice president, Joe Biden used several private email accounts from which he would sometimes forward or receive government correspondence.

Now we know that three of them in particular, pseudonyms robinware456@gmail.com, JRBWare@gmail.com, and Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov, sent or received 82,000 pages worth of emails, according to the National Archives - far more than the 33,000 emails former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton illegally deleted from her private server.

The reason we know this is because the Archives refused to provide the information, and was sued via the Freedom of Information Act by the conservative nonprofit organization Southeastern Legal Foundation.

The emails themselves, which span an eight-year period, will purportedly take a considerable amount of time to produce due to the "scope" - and as such, "the volume of potentially responsive records is necessarily large."

"NARA has completed a search for potentially responsive documents and is currently processing those documents for the purpose of producing non-exempt portions of any responsive records on a monthly rolling basis," reads a Monday filing in the lawsuit.

That said, according to the filing, NARA and the plaintiffs are searching for ways to narrow the request for records in order to get copies of the emails out in a more timely manner (like, before the 2024 election?).

Government officials use of private email for official business is discouraged under the law, and officials like Biden are required to preserve all government-related emails conducted on their private accounts under the Federal Records Act. The fact that NARA has such a large collection suggests Biden gave those emails to the nation’s history-preserving agency. The total revealed by the Archives, however, is stunning in size, even dwarfing the total from the most infamous private email scandal in American history involving former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, which also involved government business on Obama’s watch. -Just the News

There is no indication thus far from the National Archives that any of Biden's emails contain classified information, however he is under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Hur related to the removal an improper storage of classified documents from his days as VP.

The stunning admission also comes as Republicans are seeking records related to the Biden family dealings in Ukraine and other countries, raising the specter of possibility that some, or many, of the 82,000 emails will bolster various Congressional corruption investigations.

Republicans have asked NARA for an un-redacted document that indicates that then-Vice President Biden took a call with the president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, on May 27, 2016. Republicans say the document was emailed to 'Robert L. Peters' with Hunter Biden copied. At the time, top Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin was investigating oil company Burisma Holdings for corruption - the same company that Hunter was a sitting board member of. Their demands come after Hunter Biden's ex-business partner Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee earlier this month that Joe Biden's 'brand' protected Burisma because 'people would be intimidated to mess with them.' -Daily Mail

Could these emails contain the smoking gun?