National Guard Deployment Planned For Memphis, Says Trump

Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump announced that the National Guard would be heading to Memphis to deal with crime.

Armed National Guard members patrol the National Mall in Washington on Aug. 27, 2025. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

The president made his comments on Sept. 12 during an interview with Fox News, saying that the administration would take on crime in the Tennessee city, and possibly others, such as New Orleans.

During his comments, Trump said that Memphis is “deeply troubled,” and added that the national guard presence would fix the problem, “just like we did in Washington.”

The president also said he sees New Orleans as a city in “really bad shape,” and that Gov. Jeff Landry wants him to act.

“The governor wants us to go in. We'll do that too,” Trump said.

The announcement comes just over a month after the Aug. 11 federalization of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington.

As of Sept. 10, more than 2,300 arrests have been made by federal and local partners in Washington, and more than 220 illegal firearms have been seized, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Trump previously said Chicago could be the next major city to face a federal crime crackdown.

He said the National Guard could “solve Chicago within one week.”

“After we do this, we’ll go to another location, and we’ll make it safe also,” Trump told reporters at the time inside the Oval Office, referring to his efforts in Washington to crack down on crime.

“Chicago’s a mess. We’ll straighten that one out probably next. That will be our next one after this. And it won’t even be tough.”