Local police in Austin, Texas, have arrested truck driver Solomun Weldekeal Araya, 37, in connection with the horrific 19-vehicle crash that left five people dead and 12 injured. The incident highlights rising concerns over America's highways flooded with potentially unqualified migrant truck drivers.

Inbox: According to a reliable internal source, Solomun Weldekeal Araya, an 18-wheeler driver who was arrested and is facing intoxication charges after a North Austin crash that claimed five lives, was a contract driver on a work visa.



According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, one witness described Araya's 18-wheeler plowing into stopped traffic along a stretch of highway in North Austin. The person said it was as if the truck driver forgot to brake. Police said Araya is behind bars at the Travis County Jail.

Austin-Travis County EMS wrote on X at the time of the horrific crash on Thursday night that several people were "pinned in their vehicles" following the "collision involving multiple vehicles and a semi-truck."

"5 patients (3 adults, 1 child, 1 infant) have been pronounced deceased on scene," Austin-Travis County EMS wrote on X.

According to KVUE, police stated that the driver showed signs of intoxication following the crash despite a preliminary breathalyzer test showing a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.00. However, Araya displayed "all six" signs of intoxication and failed a field sobriety test. Authorities raised concerns that he may have ingested depressants before the accident.

According to the advocacy group American Truckers United on X, a critical detail about this crash, which reposted a video from the accident scene, is that the driver "barely spoke English."

🚨Austin Truck Crash Kills 5 and Injures 11 - Possible Non-Citizen Truck Drivers Involved🚨



"Experts say he was almost certainly on a Non-Domicile CDL. Special interest groups have flooded our roads with unvetted, unqualified, untrained drivers, endangering us all!" American Truckers said, adding:

DEMAND AN IMMEDIATE INVESTIGATION into this driver's licensing, vetting, and training—or lack thereof!

MORE CRITICALLY, LAUNCH A NATIONAL PROBE into the entities allowing illiterate, ill-trained operators onto our highways!

RESTORE SAFETY, SECURITY, AND INTEGRITY TO OUR ROADS—ACT NOW BEFORE MORE LIVES ARE LOST!

Another X user pointed to the nonprofit Global Impact Initiative, saying that ...

CDL training for Refugees. 501c3 ( of course )



Local news outlet KXAN posted a video a few years ago about the nonprofit launching a "CDL refugee training program." There is no confirmation on whether Araya took the CDL course through the nonprofit.

And guess what's happening in Arkansas: "English Checks Have Begun."

American Truckers is entirely correct: "LAUNCH A NATIONAL PROBE into the entities allowing illiterate, ill-trained operators onto our highways!"