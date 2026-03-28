'No Kings' Rallies Erupt Nationwide

Latest developments:

Crowds are described as “massive” in St. Paul, with live video showing thousands filling the capitol grounds and surrounding streets in cold weather.

Confirmed speakers at the St. Paul flagship event include Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz , U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders , Rep. Ilhan Omar , Jane Fonda, Joan Baez , and singer Maggie Rogers.

Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to perform his January 2026 protest anthem “Streets of Minneapolis,” written after the fatal shootings of Minnesotans Renee Good and Alex Pretti during federal immigration enforcement operations earlier this year.

Parallel marches and rallies are underway or forming in Washington, D.C. (marching toward White House area), Philadelphia (Ben Franklin Parkway), Atlanta, Charlotte, New York City, Southern California, San Antonio/Austin, and hundreds of smaller towns — two-thirds of today’s events are in communities under 50,000 people.

More than 3,100 “No Kings” protests are underway across every state and territory of the United States today, marking the third massive national mobilization against President Donald Trump since he took office as the 47th president in January 2025. Organizers describe the day as a “sustained national resistance to tyranny,” with projected turnout rivaling or exceeding the record-breaking crowds of June and October 2025.

Minnesota is once again the movement’s flagship. In St. Paul, tens of thousands have already packed the state capitol grounds and surrounding streets despite cold, overcast weather, with organizers estimating 100,000–150,000 attendees by evening.

St. Paul, Minnesota showing up to protest!



No Kings! pic.twitter.com/t8cklzoEO9 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 28, 2026

Philadelphia:

#WATCH: Aerial footage shows a massive crowd gathering for the ‘No Kings’ march in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/Hm93AMUdQs — OSINT Spectator (@osintspectator) March 28, 2026

Washington DC:

Many costumes in the crowd. I've seen people dressed as inflatable animals and a man in full camo military fatigues. Marchers and bystanders flocking to take photos of "ICE LICE" costumes.



[image or embed] — Ashley Murray (@ashleymurray.bsky.social) March 28, 2026 at 8:52 AM

NYC:

A Movement That Began as Defiance and Became National Infrastructure

What started in June 2025 as a single day of defiance - drawing an estimated 5 million participants according to ACLU tallies - has evolved into a rolling series of coordinated actions. The October 2025 wave reportedly mobilized nearly 7 million people.

The Trump administration has brushed off the demonstrations. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson released a statement to multiple outlets: “The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them.” Officials continue to attribute the protests to “leftist funding networks” rather than organic grassroots anger.