'Native American Guardians Association' Petition To Restore Washington Redskins Name Goes Viral

At the time of publication, the petition was nearing its goal of 75,000 people.

The petition was launched by an organization called the Native American Guardians Association whose stated goal is to end the "cancel culture" of Native Americans.

NAGA spox Healy Baumgardner joined Newsmax's Carl Higbie to discuss the groups efforts, quipping that the Washington Commanders must be getting advised by Megan Rapinoe.

Prominent X users like ALX and Ashley St. Clair have shared the petition.

St. Clair said: "This is the best thing I’ve ever seen - The Native American Guardians Association @Guardiansnative is petitioning to get the Washington Redskins name back."

In a letter to Commanders owners and key leadership, the group congratulated the new owners for their purchase of the team, and urged the return to the historic name of the team.

"This is not a partisan issue; it reaches across the political spectrum dating back to our Founding Fathers. The Native American Guardian’s Association (NAGA) stands up for and is not only fighting back to preserve key elements of American History and the 1st and 14th Amendment, NAGA is fighting for the civil liberties of every American," the letter, dated August 7, stated.

"Americans see they are losing their rights because of a vicious cancel culture that shows little care for their concerns or civil liberties; It is time to support leaders, brands, and organizations who will stand with every American, rather than fighting against them."

NAGA wrote that the Redskins had a "long and mutually beneficial relationship with the American Indian community," dating back to the team’s founding as the Boston Braves in 1932, which had a Native American coach.

The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933, the letter stated, and carried that name for 87 years, during which the team won five NFL championships and three Super Bowls.

"At this moment in history, we are formally requesting that the team revitalize its relationship with the American Indian community by (i) changing the name back to 'The Redskins' which recognizes America’s original inhabitants and (ii) using the team’s historic name and legacy to encourage Americans to learn about, not cancel, the history of America’s tribes and our role in the founding og this great nation."

NAGA said that as a team representing the nation’s capital, "you have a distinct opportunity to recognize the history and value of the American Indian," adding that other teams carrying Native American-based names have kept such names "with the recognition that it carries an obligation of honor and respoect."

NAGA requested a working group to meet with the team’s owner and key leadership "to begin further dialogue on next steps," adding that the group has launched a national advocacy campaign as well as an online petition.

"Should we need to encourage a national boycott similar to what happened to Anheuser Busch (Bud Light) which is now down $27 billion (note, not one brick thrown, not one highway blocked, not one building burned) we will do just that," the group stated.

The petition reads in part:

"We, are passionate supporters of the Washington Redskins and its rich history. We write to you today as a collective voice, urging you to reconsider the recent name change from the Redskins to the Commanders. We believe that restoring the original name, the Redskins, is the right decision for the team, its loyal fanbase, and the legacy it represents.

"The name 'Redskins' carries deep cultural, historical, and emotional significance, honoring the bravery, resilience, and warrior spirit associated with Native American culture. It was never intended as a derogatory or offensive term but as a symbol of respect and admiration. Changing the name abruptly disregards the positive legacy that the Redskins name has built over the years and disorients the passionate fans who have invested their emotions, time, and unwavering support in the team.

"We acknowledge the concerns surrounding cultural sensitivity and the need to foster inclusivity. However, we firmly believe that there are alternative ways to honor and respect Native American heritage without erasing it. By reclaiming the Redskins name, we have the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, educational initiatives, and collaborations with Native American communities. Together, we can promote cultural appreciation, address misconceptions, and work towards a more inclusive society.