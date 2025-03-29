NBC Has Film Proving Oswald 'Couldn't Have Been The Shooter,' GOP Rep Claims

The Republican congresswoman who's leading a task force on the declassification of JFK and other assassination files made a sensational claim on Friday evening, stating that NBC News possesses film evidence proving that Lee Harvey Oswald could not have shot Kennedy -- and that she's now working to obtain it.

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna made the jarring allegation in an interview with Jesse Watters on Fox News. Luna is chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, a subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. She told Watters that the task force will be holding an April 1 hearing on the tens of thousands of documents that have been declassified pursuant to President Trump's executive order and a 1992 act of Congress.

Cameras captured Lee Harvey Oswald's assassin, Jack Ruby (top right) posing as a reporter at Oswald's midnight press conference on Nov 22 1963. Ruby killed Oswald two days later.

Then she dropped her bombshell:

"It was made aware to me this evening that NBC actually has a video that’s never been seen before. We’re actually going to be sending a letter requesting that from NBC because it allegedly shows Oswald near the vehicle when the assassination took place, which means that he couldn’t have been the shooter."

Luna also said Oliver Stone, who directed the 1991 thriller JFK, says he's seen a "secondary copy" of the film, and that NBC has been sitting on it:

"Director Stone actually told us that he was shown this tape, that it was a secondary copy, and that he said that this could blow open the entire JFK investigation. What I will also tell you though, Jesse, is he said the NBC’s been very, very much so guarding this tape. And so I believe that that tape belongs to the American people. We are going to be sending a letter asking for that tape. And I would encourage everyone to ask NBC to release that tape to the public."

Luna's task force was created in February as a Congressional complement to Trump's executive order calling for the release of files relating to the assassinations of JRK, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. The committee is also working to unearth documents relating to the origin of Covid-19, extra-terrestrial life, UFOs, 9/11, the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein and the mission to kill Osama bin Laden.

In February, Luna said she was on a mission to take a fresh look at investigations that have been “rinsed and repeated by the media to push a certain narrative that we don’t agree with.” She also shared her own preliminary hunch about the JFK assassination: "I believe there were two shooters.”

We'll have to wait and see if a film emerges and substantiates Oswald's claims of innocence:

