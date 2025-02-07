NCAA Changes Trans Athlete Policy After Trump EO

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced Thursday that following President Trump’s executive order prohibiting biological males from competing in women’s sports it has changed its transgender athlete policy.

BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump signs an executive order keeping men OUT of women's sports.



Promises made, promises kept. pic.twitter.com/rDfC2qmiu4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2025

The order will remove funding from any schools that force female athletes to compete or share changing facilities with males.

It is a massive turn around on the issue for the NCAA in just a few months.

Just a few months ago, NCAA president defended his policies allowing men in women’s sports and locker rooms.



He just announced he’s changing the policy to align with Trump’s EO. pic.twitter.com/WGFic2MWGB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 6, 2025

NCAA President Charlie Baker commented “We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today’s student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions. To that end, President Trump’s order provides a clear, national standard.”

NCAA President Charlie Baker issues statement regarding Trump administration executive order.



🔗https://t.co/8n90EjT6xl pic.twitter.com/tDRlAeOgrz — NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) February 5, 2025

The development was celebrated by Riley Gaines, the former University of Kentucky swimmer who has fiercely campaigned for women’s rights in sports since her 2022 loss to trans-identifying male swimmer Lia Thomas.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how vindicating it feels knowing no girl will ever have to experience what my teammates and I did. Thank God Trump is back in office,” Gaines urged.

The NCAA has officially changed their 'transgender participation' policy effective immediately.



I can't even begin to tell you how vindicating it feels knowing no girl will ever have to experience what my teammates and I did.



Thank God Trump is back in office. pic.twitter.com/2USfSuZ6ij — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 6, 2025

Other female athletes expressed joy at the development.

Four years as an NCAA athlete begging those in charge to change their policy that jeopardized my safety and opportunity…crickets.



I cannot express to you how much this means to me. pic.twitter.com/gE8TsQzCsX — Macy Petty (@macypetty0416) February 6, 2025

Effective Immediately: @NCAA responds to @POTUS’s Women’s Sports Executive Order with a rule change to keep women’s collegiate sports FEMALE! @WheelerKaitlynn pic.twitter.com/jErlG88L38 — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) February 6, 2025

President Trump himself responded to the NCAA’s announcement, writing “This is a great day for women and girls across our Country. Men should have NEVER been allowed to compete against women in the first place, but I am proud to be the President to SAVE Women’s Sports.”

Trump added, “We expect the Olympics Committee to also use Common Sense, and implement this policy, which is very popular among the American People, and the entire World!”

Underscoring how popular the policy is, an ad featuring Riley Gaines produced by pro women in sports Athletic clothing company XX-XY has gone mega viral.

In the ad, Gaines and Reno volleyball captain Sia Liilii listen to the radio as a talking head accuses the women of being “right-wing bigots” over their opposition to men participating in women’s sports.

Real Girls Rock.



The Big Game Ad Nike Would Never Make. pic.twitter.com/eWkNjtPpPS — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) February 2, 2025

The ad, titled ‘Real Girls Rock’ has been viewed millions of times after author JK Rowling also shared it.

This is the first and likely the last time I’ll retweet an ad, but I love it. pic.twitter.com/oALpr5c10v — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 3, 2025

Riley Gaines & the courageous @SiaLiilii join @FoxNews to discuss “Real Girls Rock”.



Where does their will to fight come from? Worth a watch.



These two do indeed ROCK. @Riley_Gaines_ pic.twitter.com/JEMdaWtgcv — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) February 4, 2025

XX-XY Athletics CEO Jennifer Sey reacted to Rowling’s comments in a Fox News interview:

Thanks @FoxNews & @DanaPerino for having CEO @JenniferSey on to discuss Real Girls Rock viral ad & this growing movement of bravery! pic.twitter.com/RuFOoRnrLE — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) February 5, 2025

The company also posted an emotional reaction to Trump signing the executive order to protect women’s sports.

Can’t stop tearing up over this photo pic.twitter.com/uXoCj6iBVv — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) February 6, 2025

They are also calling on other major sports brand companies to make a stand for women’s sports.

Dear @Nike,



It’s a New Year.



A new administration.



And a new opportunity for you to stand up for women & girls.



You have the platform. You have means.



Will you join us?



Will you just do it? pic.twitter.com/gKTWApZoYe — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) January 5, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.