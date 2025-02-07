print-icon
print-icon

NCAA Changes Trans Athlete Policy After Trump EO

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced Thursday that following President Trump’s executive order prohibiting biological males from competing in women’s sports it has changed its transgender athlete policy.

The order will remove funding from any schools that force female athletes to compete or share changing facilities with males. 

It is a massive turn around on the issue for the NCAA in just a few months.

NCAA President Charlie Baker commented “We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today’s student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions. To that end, President Trump’s order provides a clear, national standard.”

The development was celebrated by Riley Gaines, the former University of Kentucky swimmer who has fiercely campaigned for women’s rights in sports since her 2022 loss to trans-identifying male swimmer Lia Thomas.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how vindicating it feels knowing no girl will ever have to experience what my teammates and I did. Thank God Trump is back in office,” Gaines urged.

Other female athletes expressed joy at the development.

President Trump himself responded to the NCAA’s announcement, writing “This is a great day for women and girls across our Country. Men should have NEVER been allowed to compete against women in the first place, but I am proud to be the President to SAVE Women’s Sports.”

Trump added, “We expect the Olympics Committee to also use Common Sense, and implement this policy, which is very popular among the American People, and the entire World!”

Underscoring how popular the policy is, an ad featuring Riley Gaines produced by pro women in sports Athletic clothing company XX-XY has gone mega viral.

In the ad, Gaines and Reno volleyball captain Sia Liilii listen to the radio as a talking head accuses the women of being “right-wing bigots” over their opposition to men participating in women’s sports.

The ad, titled ‘Real Girls Rock’ has been viewed millions of times after author JK Rowling also shared it.

XX-XY Athletics CEO Jennifer Sey reacted to Rowling’s comments in a Fox News interview:

The company also posted an emotional reaction to Trump signing the executive order  to protect women’s sports.

They are also calling on other major sports brand companies to make a stand for women’s sports.

 

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...