Nebraska ICE Raid Debunks Claim That The US Needs Migrant Labor

The primary argument among progressives on the issue of mass deportations is that "criminals are fine" but kicking Pedro the farm worker or Juanita the waitress back to Mexico is unacceptable because they are doing jobs that native born Americans refuse to do.

First, the Trump campaign made it clear from the beginning that they planned to deport all illegals, not just those that commit crimes after they cross the border. Second, the narrative of essential migrant workers is based on a lie; Americans do want and need most of the jobs being stolen by foreign invaders.

An ICE raid this week at the Glenn Valley Foods meat packing plant in Omaha, Nebraska resulted in at least 75 illegals detained out of 150 workers total workers. The majority are now being deported, triggering an angry leftist protest.

With the plant losing so many workers at the same time the concern was that it would have to immediately shut down. Every employee at Glenn Valley Foods, including those who were detained by ICE, has been approved through E-Verify, according to the company owner Gary Rohwer. When he told this to DHS during the raid, an agency official described the system they operate as flawed and easy to cheat.

It's also important to remember that these are vetting systems restructured by the Biden Administration and it's likely most of the illegals were hired during Biden's term. About a third of the remaining staff at Glenn Valley Foods showed up to work the next day, with many staying home because they "felt afraid or traumatized", resulting in a roughly 20% drop in production. No illegals will dare apply at any of the surrounding manufacturing plants - In other words, the raid was a success.

The company is now engaged in a hiring frenzy and they are getting a positive response. Despite his claim that manufacturers will collapse without migrants, Rohwer admitted that the packing plant immediately received over 100 new applications and only five of the potential employees are immigrants. That's right, the illegals were stealing jobs from native born Americans who were willing to work.

Workers on the production line at Glenn Valley Foods earn $18 to $19 an hour, Rohwer says. How much the illegal workers were getting paid is not known, but on average migrants work for 30% less in any given industry, driving down wages for Americans and undercutting employment opportunities.

The Labor Department's May jobs report, released earlier this month, showed both an increase in wages and a substantial decline in the immigrant labor force, due in part to border czar Tom Homan's execution of the president's deportation plan. More than a million foreign-born workers have exited the US workforce since March.

The Omaha example helps to debunk claims by Democrats that illegal migrants are an integral part of the US economy that the country "can't live without". In fact, there are millions of Americans citizens ready to fill these jobs if only given the opportunity to work without being pushed out by cheap foreign labor.