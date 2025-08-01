Needed: Stupid Anonymous

Authored by Stephen Kritz via The Brownstone Institute,

For many years, large segments of the American public were perfectly willing to go on Jerry Springer and admit to the world that they abused their spouses, molested their children, tortured their pets, and consumed every illicit drug they could get their hands on. Beginning with Alcoholics Anonymous, a plethora of Anonymous organizations has come on the scene to deal with these issues, along with an ever-increasing number of other social and psychological maladies. However, there is not one Anonymous chapter where a person can get in front of a supportive group and state: “Good evening. My name is Steve, and I’m stupid!” Don’t believe me? Google it!

For the purposes of this discussion, I’ll use the term “stupid” based on actions, not intellect…or as Forrest Gump was known to say: “Stupid is as stupid does!” Getting people to admit that they’ve behaved stupidly is a very heavy lift. Just as Social Security has been called the “third rail” of American politics, admitting stupidity is the third rail of the American psyche. In addition, I have found that stupid actions tend to be based on rigid ideology or fear, both of which are hard to overcome.

Let’s start with stupidity due to rigid ideology. Given that the receipts documenting the Obama administration’s efforts to carry out a “soft coup” are now in the public domain, at least half the population is going to need Stupid Anonymous services badly. I must point out that the use of the word “soft” when talking about a coup is absurd. It’s like telling a person that you just kicked in the crotch that it was an accident, expecting the person’s pain to immediately subside. It’s not happening! An attempted coup is a very serious crime, no matter the means used to carry it out or its level of success, and there must be full accountability.

I find it interesting that RussiaGate, which has now been definitively demonstrated to have been nothing but a hoax, was thought by many of its believers to be worse than Watergate. Frankly, I believe that those who, to this day, continue to believe that RussiaGate was a real scandal are just acting stupidly! While I have no issue using Watergate as the gold standard by which government corruption is adjudicated, it needs to be assessed in proper context.

At the time of the Watergate hearings in 1973 and 1974, I had just finished college. PBS carried gavel-to-gavel coverage, and I listened to dozens upon dozens of hours of testimony. A year earlier, I had cast my first vote for George McGovern. My relatives, all of them Jewish, kept pointing out that almost all of Nixon’s partners in crime had German last names.

As such, I was surrounded by people who were very fearful about Nixon’s plans for the country. I had similar concerns. In short, I was no Richard Nixon fan, and I believed that he got what he deserved. In reality, however, our Constitutional republic was never in jeopardy, and the country continued to function as it would have had the scandal not occurred. Despite this, a sitting President was forced to resign, approximately 60 people were indicted, of which almost 50 were convicted or pleaded guilty, and about two dozen were sent to prison.

I have no issue with this level of accountability. Therefore, if we’re going to use Watergate as the gold standard, the perpetrators of the coup should receive punishment that is at least an order of magnitude more severe, given the fact that our Constitutional republic WAS placed in jeopardy. It was only due to Trump’s tenacity and fortitude, and the Hand of the LORD (most obviously in the deflection of the assassin’s bullet) that we are now in a position to turn the ship of state around.

There are those who will tell themselves that because the coup didn’t succeed, and Trump was legitimately ousted from office via the vote in 2020 (which raises a whole series of other questions that I won’t cover here), we’re okay, and our Constitutional republic prevailed. Not by a long shot! The fact is, the four years of the Biden administration were reminiscent of the last four years of Brezhnev’s leadership of the former Soviet Union from 1978-82.

We had an obviously senile leader who was led by the nose by an unelected Politburo (a term I had used from the beginning of Biden’s presidency that is being uttered with some frequency in recent days). We had a Stalinist Dept of Justice (i.e., you show me the man and I’ll show you the crime), our Intelligence agencies were run by a bunch of Putin/KGB wannabes, and our news outlets were reminiscent of Pravda. As a result, the entire fabric of American life was in tatters going into the election of 2024.

I’d hate to think of what would have happened to this country had Kamala Harris won the 2024 election.

I’ll point out that while Trump won in an Electoral College landslide, if a mere 125,000 voters (out of approximately 16 million votes cast) in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania had switched their votes, Harris would have won all three of those states, and would have reached 270 electoral votes.

Clearly, there were no supply chain issues when it came to the stupidity of those who fervently pushed the proposition that there was nothing to see here! Hopefully, the new folks that are in charge of our government agencies will provide justice with the appropriate level of accountability, and enough Stupid Anonymous chapters will be in operation to deal with the amount of psychological trauma that will need to be addressed.

The current effort to deflect everything to the Jeffrey Epstein files in order to bring down Trump will not bear fruit. Once again, this will be shown to be just plain stupid. In my opinion, Trump’s leadership style has shown itself to be the second coming of the only other President born in New York City, Theodore Roosevelt. Eerily, Roosevelt also survived an assassin’s bullet during the election campaign of 1912, when he was running for a third term. Thank the LORD for overly long handwritten speeches kept in a left breast pocket! Had the speech been about 15 minutes shorter, the bullet would likely have been fatal. As such, Trump, by proxy, is already on Mount Rushmore! Putting the foregoing together; I’d say that those who continue to challenge President Trump are acting against the best interests of the country…and stupidly.

I’ll now move on to stupidity due to fear, which was the initial tactic used by those responsible for the disastrous Covid response. What’s going to happen when the true extent of the Covid atrocities are revealed? It’ll make the coup attempt against Trump, bad as it was, look like child’s play! While many of us are legitimately concerned about the number of terrorist sleeper cells that have been injected into the country via open borders, what about the number of sleeper cells that have been injected into the arms of most of the US population? There are already indications that long-term consequences are likely.

Ominously, a very recent study from the Czech Republic showed that the successful conception rate of women who received as few as one Covid shot prior to trying to get pregnant is significantly lower than those who didn’t take any Covid shots.

I’m also concerned that the flat-to-declining life expectancy we’ve experienced in this country over the past decade, which just so happens to correlate rather closely with the timeline of full implementation of ObamaCare, will be further exacerbated by having taken the Covid shots. To have not considered these possibilities from the outset of the Covid pandemic is just another example of stupidity, in this case fed largely by fear.

Staying with life expectancy for a moment longer; beginning in 2015, we had three consecutive years of declining life expectancy in the US. The last time this had happened was during the flu pandemic of 1918-20. You’ll recall that the 2015-17 declines were attributed to “deaths of despair.” I thought it was also due to the obesity epidemic finally catching up with us. It was also found that excess all-cause mortality with decreased life expectancy occurred in 2021, the first year of the Covid shots, and not in 2020, when viral virulence was at its peak.

While looking at the most recently posted life expectancy graphs, I couldn’t help noticing that the three consecutive year decline is not there, and the Covid-related drop in life expectancy is in 2020; not 2021. Experience tells me that something sinister is in the works, and the stupid among us are being set up for the next scam that will lead them to behave – you guessed it – stupidly.

In sum; our work is cut out for us. Should stupidity prevail one more time, either from ideological rigidity or fear, our efforts to get back to our Constitutional republic will permanently end with Trump’s second term as President. I suggest we revive Operation Warp Speed in order to get Stupid Anonymous chapters up and running as quickly as possible.