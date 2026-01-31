Neil Young Encounters The Most Boomer Leftist Problem Imaginable

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.News,

Aging rocker Neil Young has encountered perhaps the most boomer of leftist boomer issues, and of course it’s all President Trump’s fault.

He can no longer use his ancient flip phone because orange man bad.

In a rambling post on his website, Young details his epic struggle to ditch Verizon service, convinced that every dollar he spends fuels a “Trump Fascist regime.”

Neil Young seeks to boycott all Trump-supporting companies, calls out Apple and Verizonhttps://t.co/0AMWGjKZcp — Stereogum (@stereogum) January 28, 2026

It’s peak boomer leftist TDS paranoia, where everyday consumer choices somehow morph into grand acts of resistance.

Young kicks off his diatribe with the revelation that his flip phone bears the Verizon logo. “Mornin’ folks….It’s a new day….a big day for my Flip phone. I noticed it says VERIZON on it. Of course I can’t use a Verizon phone. Verizon is a supporter of TRUMP with big $!” he writes, as if discovering a hidden swastika etched into the device.

He floats the idea of switching to T-Mobile, only to immediately shoot it down. “I’m going to see if I can just drop Verizon and move to T-Mobile,” he muses, before adding, “But wait….T-MOBILE donated to TRUMP’s Ballroom, which has gone from 200 million to 400 million suddenly. Where is that money going? There is no accounting. So T-Mobile is apparently out.”

The “ballroom” obsession is particularly unhinged; Young fixates on the White House renovation project, questioning “What favors? What companies are donating? Why?” as if uncovering a vast conspiracy.

The absurdity escalates when Young realizes he’s typing on an Apple computer. “HEY THIS IS AN APPLE COMPUTER!—— I have to stop and re-assess. No more upgrades! That feeds Apple, Apple supports ‘The Regime’ with donations,” he exclaims.

He even calls his business manager mid-rant to halt any future Apple spending, decrying CEO Tim Cook for “kissing ass” at a White House event.

Young then threatens to sue Apple if his computer stops working without upgrades, expressing a desire to cling to current versions of Pages and FaceTime because he likes them as they are and doesn’t want them to change.

It’s a hilarious snapshot of boomer tech illiteracy colliding with political zealotry—refusing modern conveniences to own the MAGA crowd.

Young ties it all back to his broader crusade, referencing a list of companies “backing the Fascist Trump Regime” on his website’s editorial page.

“One by one, I am cancelling all contact with each of them. This is not easy, but the alternative – me giving money I got from you, for my music, to the Regime that backed the illegal killings of two Americans. That can’t happen,” he declares.

Young’s rants are getting more and more loony. As we previously covered, he pulled his music from Spotify in 2022 to protest Joe Rogan’s supposed “COVID disinformation,” only to slink back two years later when the pandemic froth died down.

Rogan mocked him mercilessly: “Great to know you got some ethics.”

Now, Young’s Trump fixation has seeped into his music too—his recent songs obsess over the former president, and one of his latest videos is bizarrely fixated on White House renovation footage, as seen in this clip where he rails against the ballroom like it’s Watergate 2.0.

Young ends his post pondering his record label, Warner Brothers, hinting at more boycotts to come. “I’ll keep you posted folks,” he signs off, as if anyone’s waiting breathlessly for updates on his flip phone saga.

Trump Derangement Syndrome has turned Young into a caricature, boycotting his way into irrelevance. Meanwhile, real Americans are focused on freedom, not phantom fascist ballrooms.

If Young wants to live in the Stone Age to spite conservative Americans, that’s his prerogative—but it’s a stark reminder of how the left’s obsessions with Trump blind them to actual threats to freedom like tech censorship and surveillance overreach.

