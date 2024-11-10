Neo-Cons Not Welcome: Trump Publicly Rejects Mike Pompeo And Nikki Haley

The new conservative era is off to a good start and so far it appears that Trump Admin 2.0 is not messing around. Perhaps the biggest complaint about the 2016 Trump Administration was how quickly a nest of Neo-Con swamp creatures slithered their way into his cabinet. In interviews with podcasters like Joe Rogan, Trump would later regret his reliance on establishment GOP advisers who helped him to fill the thousands of cabinet positions required for a presidential transition.

It was this same cabal of advisers that would help to sabotage his efforts to institute federal reforms, secure the border, clear out corruption and ultimately some of them tried to help the Democrats destroy him. As the saying goes, in a revolution always be sure to save a magazine for your so-called "allies".

By some miracle Donald Trump has received a second chance to make things right and it looks as though he learned some valuable lessons from the internal sabotage that took place during his first term. There's little chance we will be seeing ghouls like John Bolton, Anthony Fauci or Mike Pence haunting the halls of the White House in 2025. In fact, Trump recently put swirling rumors to rest that he might be including Neo-Cons like Mike Pompeo and NIkki Haley in his newest administration.

He made the announcement on November 9th on his Truth Social account, rejecting any notions that they would be working with him for his second term.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our country."

It's a surprisingly cordial message that underlines sets a much needed standard.

This is welcome news for a lot of conservatives and independents looking for a true break from the Deep State and a fresh start for America. The announcement helps to put to rest public concerns that the policies Trump campaigned on would be diluted by establishment cronies the moment he entered the Oval Office. For those unaware, Pompeo has a nasty reputation as an anti-liberty bureaucrat and a warhawk. To illustrate the Pompeo problem, Tucker Carlson relates his own encounter with the office of the former CIA Director and Secretary of State:

To be sure, Pompeo plays the game and says what conservatives want to hear when it's necessary, and his policies tend to run concurrent to his predecessors, but that's the issue; the old Neo-Con guard is a dinosaur that needs to go. Republican strategist Roger Stone issued a stark warning to President-elect Donald Trump on Friday: Trump should not trust his former the former cabinet member.

"Now that Trump is back on top, it becomes far more difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff," Stone wrote on his website. Stone went on to single out Pompeo and Trump's former UN ambassador—and onetime 2024 Republican rival—Nikki Haley.

These "neocons have positioned themselves to get highly influential roles within the second Trump administration," Stone wrote, "and this sinister fifth column has the potential to be more harmful to Trump's America First agenda than his leftist opinion within the Democrat Party."

Some may recall that Nikki Haley was thoroughly raked over the coals by Vivek Ramaswamy for her neo-con tendencies during the Republican Primaries.

Vivek destroys what’s left of Nikki Haley’s failed campaign by pointing out that she is corrupt and owned by the uniparty RINOs. 👇🏽

These are not the kinds of people that should be allowed anywhere near the next Trump presidency. Luckily, the voices of reason have the floor this time and Trump seems to be listening.