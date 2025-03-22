Nestlé Recalls Frozen Meals Citing 'Presence Of Wood-Like Material'

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Virginia-based Nestlé USA is recalling multiple frozen food items over concerns about foreign material contamination after a potential choking incident, the company said in a March 18 recall notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

An image of the recalled Nestle USA's Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry packet. Courtesy of the FDA

The company said it is investigating the source of a wood-like material that contaminated the products and has taken steps to address the issue. Nestlé is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the FDA on the recall.

“Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine and STOUFFER’S frozen meals due to the potential presence of wood-like material,” the company stated. “We are taking this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, including one potential choking incident to date.”

The company said the recall is isolated to a limited quantity of batches of “Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and STOUFFER’S Party Size Chicken Lasagna” produced between August 2024 and March 2025.

“We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it,” Nestlé said. “The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

Products were distributed to major retailers across the United States and have best-before dates ranging from September 2025 to April 2026.

People who suspect they have affected products are asked to check the 10-digit batch codes listed in the recall notice against the code on the side of the packaging to identify them.

“Consumers who have purchased these products should not prepare or consume the product and should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or a full refund,” the company stated in the notice.

Nestlé said customers with questions about the recall can contact the company at (800) 681-1676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

The Epoch Times reached out to Nestlé USA for further comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

In August 2023, Nestlé pulled chocolate chip cookie dough bars from the market due to the “potential presence of wood fragments.”

At the time, the company received complaints from consumers about the issue. While no injuries were reported, Nestlé initiated the recall out of caution.

The FDA has previously said that parts of manufacturing equipment used in the food industry, such as moving wire mesh belts, portion control equipment, and injection needles, could end up breaking down during operations, eventually mixing with food items.