Netflix Docudrama Features Transgender Coal Miner "Fighting The Patriarchy"

The film industry has really been scraping the bottom of the barrel over the past few years to find "inspirational" LGBT stories to appease their DEI overlords in Hollywood. Without a significant American audience the production of woke films is beginning to fade; no one wants to watch these movies. However, some distributors can't help themselves as they search foreign markets to purchase far-left content and get their ideological fix.

The newest foreign art house slop making it's way to Netflix audiences in the US this month is a movie called "Queen Of Coal", originally titled "Miss Carbon" in Argentina where the flick was originally released. Pedro Pascal plays a role in the film (of course he does), and it's set to hit Netflix on December 19th.

The story is a docudrama based on the true story of an 18-year-old man named Carlos Antonella Rodríguez who gets work as a coal miner in 2011. He then "transitions" over the course of a few years to become a transgender woman named "Carlita" (take note of the almost worshipful manner in which the trans character is portrayed).

Carlos is officially recognized as a woman under an Argentina law enacted on May 23, 2012. It was the world's first legislation to allow legal gender recognition based on self-identification, without requiring medical interventions, psychological diagnoses, or judicial approval (this might be something that Javier Milei should look into). The man was then declared the "first woman coal miner" in Argentina's history.

That's right, a man dressed up as a woman defeated the patriarchy for all women because he is now legally considered a real woman in Argentina. In other words, this is a lot like Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) winning Glamour Magazine's "woman of the year."

Netflix describes the movie as:

Carlita, a trans woman, dreams of working in the coal mines but faces superstitions and a ban on female workers, forcing her to fight for her place and disrupt the system.

Some might wonder why anyone would "dream" of becoming a coal miner. No one does, but in Argentina in 2012 coal mining was considered a higher paying job ($1500 per month US). Carlos does not actually extract coal, he repairs machinery that helps in the mining of coal, but is technically considered a "coal miner".

Some people might remember the explosive controversy over Netflix's distribution of the 2020 film "Cuties" - A French movie featuring 11-year-old girls in a highly sexualized dance troupe. Critics accused the filmmakers of creating thinly veiled child pornography disguised as feminist empowerment. The film's director is a female Muslim feminist from Senegal who grew up in a polygamous family. Around 10% of Senegalese Muslim marriages involve minors under the age of 15.

The foreign feature did not go over well with American audiences, except for leftist activists who widely defended the movie and even argued in favor of the child dance scenes. Much was revealed about the political left in 2020.

There has been a similar reaction with the announcement of Queen Of Coal: Audiences are laughing at the concept while rejecting the basic premise that a man can become a women and then be declared the "first woman coal miner". It does not appear that the film will draw many viewers for Netflix, but it does showcase why Netflix's attempted purchase of Warner Bros. is very bad for movie goers.