Netflix To Reboot 1990s Globalist Propaganda Kids Show "Captain Planet"

"By your powers combined...I am Captain Planet!" If you were a child growing up in the early 1990s then you probably remember flipping through Saturday morning cartoons and stumbling across a weird animated show about a "superhero" who fights pollution (and like most kids you quickly changed the channel to something else).

Captain Planet, infamous for being one of the dorkiest and preachiest cartoons ever made, preached to kids about the virtues of environmental panic and progressive multiculturalism. It was woke before woke was officially invented.

The cartoon was created by globalist magnate Ted Turner and produced by Turner Program Services and DIC Enterprises. It first aired in 1990 at the height of the children's TV entertainment craze, but the show was decidedly less entertaining and more condescending in its message.

Turner was oddly proud of the show and spoke about his hand in its creation with reverence (billionaire elites often like to imagine they have a deep creative streak even when they don't).

One might have assumed the terrible property would remain buried in the past and well forgotten. However, in the 2020s Hollywood has zero creativity, suffering immense failure in content creation and desperately digging up any old franchise they can find to rebrand and reboot. Even Captain Planet, which was generally considered a failure in the 1990s, is getting a second chance.

Netflix has announced they will be developing a live action version of the cartoon with Greg Berlanti and Leonardo DiCaprio as executive producers (DiCaprio is a well known climate change obsessive). In the show, Gaia, the spirit of the planet, assembles a team of five young and diverse ‘planeteers’ from nations around the world, who can summon Captain Planet to help them solve ecological and other global problems ‘by their powers combined.’

To understand Captain Planet one must understand Turner's extreme ideology; an elitist environmental religion stemming from the Club Of Rome's "Limits To Growth" studies in the 1970s and the launch of government funded "family planning" programs to reduce and control the human population.

Captain Planet pushed population control propaganda often; telling kids that when they grow up they must not have large families or they will destroy the Earth.

Specifically, the show suggested that people in the first world (white westerners) need to stop reproducing because they "use more resources" than third world people. In other words, the way to save the planet is to reduce everyone to third world economic conditions.

The cartoon commonly terrified children with images of total destruction wrought by a future with global warming.

Ted Turner has long promoted global warming disinformation and incorrect doomsday predictions; lies which have been widely debunked by real data rather than the less-than-scientific theories of establishment funded climate researchers. When looking at the long term climate conditions of the Earth, we see that today's era is one of the coldest in the past 500 million years.

The main goal of the Club of Rome agenda was to convince the western populace that human beings are the "true enemy" and that global governance and control over reproduction was the only way to stop environmental Armageddon.

In the 1990s the Club of Rome published a book titled "The First Global Revolution". In that document they specifically discuss using global warming as a vehicle to form supranational governance:

“In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill. In their totality and their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which must be confronted by everyone together. But in designating these dangers as the enemy, we fall into the trap, which we have already warned readers about, namely mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention in natural processes, and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself.”

It is likely that any Netflix reboot of the Captain Planet property will continue the environmental propaganda initiatives of globalists like Ted Turner (who is still alive, by the way). Though, children's content from the 1990s is now often recreated and directed at adults. In other words, the new Captain Planet will probably be rewritten to target the same people who grew up with the old Captain Planet.